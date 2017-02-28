Surprise! Study finds Subway's chicken may contain less than 50% chicken.

If you order a chicken sandwich you expect to get a chicken sandwich, right? Well not all chicken sandwiches are created equal.

A recent poultry analysis by CBC Marketplace made an unsettling discovery. According to the report, Subway's chicken was found to contain less than 50 percent chicken DNA.

SEE ALSO: Taco Bell ditched the Naked Chicken Chalupa, so here's how to make your own

CBC reported that Subway's oven-roasted chicken contained only 53.6 percent chicken DNA, while its chicken strips were found to have only 42.8 percent chicken DNA. The other major ingredient was soy.

Matt Harnden, a researcher at Trent University's Wildlife Forensic DNA Laboratory, tested six sandwiches from fast food restaurants. The two Subway sandwiches were the worst offenders.

Most of the other meats tested were "very close" to 100 percent chicken, according to Harnden, so they tested the Subway chicken again. He tested the DNA from five pieces of oven-roasted chicken and five pieces of chicken strips, found in Subway's wraps. The results from the five pieces were averaged, giving the numbers 53.6 percent and 42.8 percent, respectively.

After the report was released, Subway released a statement saying it disagrees with the findings.

"Our chicken strips and oven roasted chicken contain 1 percent or less of soy protein. We use this ingredient in these products as a means to help stabilize the texture and moisture," Subway said in its statement.

Subway also said it will look into the matter and ensure with its supplier that the chicken is meeting the company's standards.

Just for reference, researchers say that chicken from the grocery store should contain 100 percent chicken DNA.