Surprise police seek 'Croc bandit' for breaking doors, windows while wearing rubbery clogs

Kira Caspers, Arizona Republic
Surprise police were searching for a man they've nicknamed the 'Croc bandit' after he damaged at least eight businesses Monday while wearing a pair of the rubbery clog style shoes.

The man was accused of breaking the glass doors and windows of multiple businesses around 1 a.m. near Litchfield and Bell Roads.

Surprise police posted video surveillance footage of the man on X, where he can be seen wielding a shovel. Sgt. Rick Hernandez described the man to be wearing glasses, a black tee-shirt, black shorts and black Crocs.

According to officials, he drove a newer-model silver hatchback.

Anyone with information is asked to email crimetips@surpriseaz.gov or call 623-222-TIPS

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Surprise police search for information to catch 'Croc bandit'