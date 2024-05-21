Surprise mayoral hopeful accuses opponent of using city resources to campaign for office

Surprise mayoral hopeful Kevin Sartor wants city leaders to censure sitting Councilmember Aly Cline, his opponent in the race.

Citing remarks she made during two recent constituent meetings, Sartor alleges that Cline violated election rules by using taxpayer resources to campaign for the job.

A recorded snippet of the March 15 meeting shared online shows Cline encouraging residents to vote for her. The comment appeared to happen near the end of the meeting after telling the audience she qualified for the ballot.

“So, when that comes out in July, vote for Aly, vote for Aly, vote for Aly,” an animated Cline said in the video, which Surprise resident and Sartor supporter Rebekah Massie posted to her YouTube account, The Grand Failure.

In another video Massie posted, Cline is recorded commenting on Sartor’s availability for holding public office. Sartor, a retired Army officer, is the safety coordinator for the Dysart Unified School District.

“My point of view is you need a full-time mayor, but that’s my view, because he’s not planning to retire, to quit his other job,” Cline said of Sartor at the April 26 meeting. Cline retired in 2008 after working 35 years in the financial services industry.

Sartor is pointing to local and state laws regulating elections. One Arizona law he cites prohibits cities and towns from using resources like facilities, vehicles and telecommunications, to influence an election.

"I think the violation is that she’s using her official office to talk to residents and bring those residents to her," Sartor said. "In turn she’s talking about the campaign, telling them to vote for her, saying she’s better than me, saying the city needs a full-time mayor. Just saying disparaging things."

Both meetings were promoted on the city’s website, however, they were held on private property, in the ballroom of the Arizona Traditions subdivision.

Cline, who was elected to represent the city’s second district in 2020, did not respond to requests seeking comment.

She and Sartor are vying to replace outgoing Mayor Skip Hall in the July 30 election.

Sartor’s accusations come as Cline faces criticism for removing one of his campaign signs at the Surprise Public Library. Massie filed a complaint to the city’s police department, which forwarded it to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office for review.

In the complaint, Massie accuses Cline of violating free speech. County prosecutors have not determined whether Cline should face any charges.

Mayor Hall on Monday said the city is reviewing Sartor’s accusations against Cline “internally.” He declined to provide additional details.

In an emailed statement, the city said that except for campaign finance reporting violations, staff “lacks authority to investigate alleged violations of, or otherwise enforce, state election laws against candidates for office, including councilmembers.”

How are city resources used?

Surprise leaders routinely host community meetings and meet-and-greets where residents can get information about the city from their elected officials, as well as ask them questions.

“Some of them have city staff at the meet-and-greets to speak,” said Councilmember Jack Hastings. He added that councilmembers can also get reimbursed for their mileage to the meetings.

“So, it’s imperative that you keep city business and campaigns separate,” he continued.

Councilmember Chris Judd echoed the sentiment.

“Typically, we avoid campaign or any election-related stuff,” Judd said. “We reserve that for after the meeting … when the meeting is adjourned, that’s when it’s appropriate to do something like that.”

Some meetings are held at public facilities like the library or local elementary schools. Leaders will also hold them at businesses, like Total Wine and the Tap House Sports Grill, or in subdivisions like The Grand and Arizona Traditions.

When meetings get scheduled, the city will promote them on its website and in the councilmembers’ newsletters.

“Usually when we (councilmembers) schedule them, we coordinate with city staff so communications can publicize them,” Judd explained, noting, “I am using city staff to coordinate the meetings, but that’s me, not sure about everybody else.”

Will the council move to censure Cline?

In 2020, the Surprise council voted, 4-2, to oust Hastings from his position on the city’s Arts and Cultural Advisory Committee. He was running for his council seat when he was accused of using his position on the committee to campaign at an arts festival.

Councilmembers Judd and Patrick Duffy cast the two dissenting votes.

Speaking from experience, Hastings expressed dismay with the city’s decision to handle Cline’s situation internally, calling it a “two-tier justice system.”

“Essentially, she’s getting another chance,” he said. “But I’m not sure how many times we can keep giving warnings.”

Hastings said that in Cline’s case, he believes violations did occur.

“I think laws and policy were broken,” he said.

As to whether the council will consider censuring Cline, Hastings said he won’t seek to reprimand her. Instead, he intends to ask the city attorney Tuesday night, when the officials meet next, to hold a council workshop as a refresher on campaign policies.

Likewise, Judd wasn’t ready to reprimand Cline, stating that details were missing, such as the context of the meeting.

“I’ve seen clips and accusations but that’s about it,” he said, adding, “If there were city resources involved then that’s concerning, but if there weren’t city resources involved then it’s her meeting to do what she wants.”

Other councilmembers were not immediately available to comment Monday.

Asked for his thoughts on the lack of a push to censure Cline, Sartor said no elected official is above being censured, even during an election season.

“I feel if they don’t censure her, it’s a local issue, it’s state issue … it’s a pretty big black eye for the city of Surprise, just because one official couldn’t’ follow the rules," he said.

Shawn Raymundo covers the West Valley cities of Glendale, Peoria and Surprise. Reach him at sraymundo@gannett.com or follow him on X @ShawnzyTsunami.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Surprise mayoral hopeful asks leaders to censure Councilwoman Cline