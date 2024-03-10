A man in Surprise died after being shot by a police officer early Sunday morning, Surprise authorities said.

The man, identified as Trinidad Ledesma, was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after three officers from the Surprise Police Department responded to a domestic violence dispute around Waddell and Dysart roads at 3 a.m.

Only one of the officers shot Lesdesma, who was a holding a firearm during the incident, Surprise police said. The department's public information officer, Sgt. Rick Hernandez, did not disclose the type of firearm or the events leading up to the shooting.

No police officers or other people involved were injured, and there was no threat to the surrounding community, Hernandez said.

The Buckeye Police Department will investigate the incident and the Surprise Police Department as part of West Valley Investigative Response Team protocols. The officer involved in the shooting had six years of experience, Hernandez said.

A neighbor living near the scene said she woke up to the flash of police lights along with sounds of gunshots and a woman screaming. Another neighbor down the street said police had been outside of her house all morning.

However, several people living in the area, including Mike Chewning, did not know of the shooting until later in the morning.

"Police patrol through here a lot anyway," Chewning said. He has been a resident for about five years. "It's a neighborhood, it's a family area, you know, and (there's) a lot of kids that go to school in the area."

The man's close family members were present at the scene and declined to comment.

Surprise police did not provide any details regarding the domestic violence dispute or Ledesma's connection to it.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Surprise man shot, killed after police respond to domestic violence call