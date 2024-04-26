Surprise landing: A plane ended up in a Stark County field & investigators just found out

A 75-year-old pilot, who likely experienced equipment failure, landed his plane in a field in Bethlehem Township on Thursday. The man suffered minor injures.

BETHLEHEM TWP. - A 75-year-old pilot unexpectedly landed his small plane in a township field on Thursday although investigators didn't learn of the crash until Friday.

Authorities, including the Federal Aviation Administration, are now looking into what happened.

The pilot, who lives in Gnadenhutten, sustained minor injuries, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

While the crash occurred Thursday, emergency personnel were notified around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

According to the patrol, the plane likely suffered an equipment malfunction and the pilot began to land in a field near Sherman Church Avenue SW and Riverdale Street SW. The pilot landed without incident but then struck a culvert.

The FAA is responding. The Stark County Sheriff’s Office Drone Team assisted to capture aerial footage. The Erie Valley Fire Department also responded to the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.

