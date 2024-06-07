Surging, cold water conditions below Lake Pueblo dam create unsafe conditions for visitors

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is urging the public to avoid the Arkansas River below the Lake Pueblo State Park dam because of dangerous water surges.

In a Friday news release, CPW stated that recent spring runoff and heavy rain are causing river currents in the area to “fluctuate dramatically,” which is causing the surges.

The water below the dam is also around 54 degrees, a temperature that is extremely unsafe to swim in because it could cause hypothermic shock, said Bill Vogrin, public information officer for Colorado Parks and Wildlife's southeast region.

“We urge everyone to stay out of the river until the flows calm down,” Joe Stadterman, CPW’s park manager at Lake Pueblo, said in the release. “And anyone fishing along the banks should wear life jackets. This is an especially important time to be safe around the river.”

CPW also noted that the spring runoff is causing water to release from the dam at a rate of 3,905 cubic feet (7.5 gallons) per second. This creates whitewater conditions that are not safe to be in, Vogrin said.

Last year, CPW issued a similar notice when spring runoff caused water levels below the dam to jump drastically. At the time, flows also exceeded 3,000 cubic feet per second.

“The tailwaters below the dam are a popular place to fish and tube,” Stadterman said. “But this is not a safe time for any activities in the water. Everyone should wait until this river advisory is lifted and the flows are back to normal.”

This article originally appeared on The Pueblo Chieftain: Water conditions below Lake Pueblo dam unsafe for public