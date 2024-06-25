Surgeon General Takes on Gun Lobby: ‘Public Health Crisis’

The U.S. surgeon general on Tuesday declared gun violence an urgent public health crisis, calling for the “collective commitment of the nation” to change course.

Dr. Vivek Murthy issued the advisory advocating for a public health approach in responding to the emergency like those that have successfully reduced smoking-related disease and car crash deaths. “It is up to us to take on this generational challenge with the urgency and clarity the moment demands,” the advisory reads. “The safety and well‑being of our children and future generations are at stake.”

The advisory—which is the first publication from the Office of the Surgeon General dedicated to gun violence—lays bare the scale and complexity of the threat that firearms pose to Americans’ health.

It cites data showing that over 48,000 people died from gun‑related injuries in 2022, which is over 8,000 more than in 2019. Firearm-related deaths have been the leading cause of death for U.S. adolescents and children since 2020, the advisory says, while also citing a poll showing that the majority of American adults at least sometimes worry that someone they love will be hurt by gun violence.

In addressing the crisis, Murthy makes multiple recommendations including banning assault weapons for civilian use, introducing universal background checks for those buying guns, and the implementation of effective “red flag” laws. Rolling out such measures nationwide would require legislation from Congress while lawmakers are bitterly divided on gun policy.

But interventions from the surgeon general can nevertheless have an impact. A report from the office in 1964 on the health risks of consuming tobacco has been credited with helping to reduce the number of Americans who smoke and encouraging Congressional action to introduce warnings on cigarette packs.

Murthy’s advisory—which comes a week after he recommended tobacco-style health warnings for social media platforms to protect children’s mental health—further called for the introduction of community violence prevention programs and improved access to mental health care. It also said more funding is required for research on firearm violence prevention strategies.

“Our children should not have to live in fear that they are going to get shot if they go to school,” Murthy said in a video announcing the new advisory. “None of us should have to worry that going to the mall or a concert, or a house of worship means putting our lives at risk, or that we’ll get a call that a loved one in a moment of crisis has taken their own life with a firearm.”

“Firearm violence is a public health crisis,” Murthy added. “Our failure to address it is a moral crisis.”

