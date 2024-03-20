Surfside voters unseat Mayor Shlomo Danzinger, bring back Burkett as incumbents flounder

Charles Burkett, the former mayor of Surfside who led the town through the aftermath of the deadly Champlain Towers South condo collapse, defeated incumbent Mayor Shlomo Danzinger on Tuesday as voters expressed their desire for new leadership — albeit with some familiar faces — in the tiny beach town.

Burkett led Danzinger by more than 100 votes, a five-point margin, with the town’s one precinct reporting results around 8:30 p.m. The results included ballots cast during early voting and the vast majority of vote-by-mail ballots.

Two years ago, Danzinger unseated Burkett by just 35 votes. Burkett, who was mayor from 2006-2010 and 2020-2022, will be sworn in again Wednesday.

Burkett ran on a slate alongside four candidates for Town Commission, all of whom were victorious Tuesday. Incumbent Nelly Velasquez, former Vice Mayor Tina Paul, and newcomers Gerardo Vildostegui and Ruben Antonio Coto were the four top vote-getters among 10 candidates, meaning they will each take office.

Surfside residents also voted out incumbents Commissioner Fred Landsman and Vice Mayor Jeff Rose, the latter of whom has been at the center of controversy in recent weeks over the arrest of a young activist who allegedly pushed Rose. Danzinger, Rose and Landsman were often aligned on big issues during their two years in office.

“I’m excited for the people that wanted change,” Burkett told the Miami Herald. “We’re going to take two years, and we’re going to turn the ship around.”

Paul garnered the most votes among the commission candidates, meaning she will become vice mayor.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.