Surfs Up! Obama All Smiles as He Goes Kitesurfing for the First Time in 8 Years

Barack Obama sure seems to be enjoying his time as a civilian since leaving the White House.

Newly revealed images of the 44th president show him kite surfing in Moskito on the British Virgin Islands with billionaire buddy Richard Branson.

Branson, who owns a private island in the Caribbean, hosted the Obamas last month for their first vacation as civilians since leaving Washington.

Obama revealed that he gave up surfing at the request of the Secret Service when he was elected president in 2008. It took him a few attempts to get the hang of it again but like riding a bike, he didn't appear to forget.

Branson posted the video and images of the president on his blog.

“One of the first stories Barack told me when he and Michelle arrived on Moskito Island was how, just before he became President, he had been surfing on a dangerous break in Hawaii," the Virgin Airlines owner wrote in the blog post. "When he came in from an exhilarating session, the new head of his security team turned to him and said, ‘This will be the last time you surf for eight years.'

"For the next eight years he didn’t have the chance to surf, enjoy watersports or do many of the things he loved."

Branson also shared images of himself with the president horsing around on his boat as well as Obama smiling from ear to ear as he kite surfed around Branson’s private Necker Island.

