Surf, sand and watching cruise ships head out: Spring break time at Jetty Park

Whether they're there to surf, kayak, watch cruise ships sail or simply roll in the sand, guests seek out fun in the sun year-round at Jetty Park at Port Canaveral.

And as at other Space Coast beaches, then there's spring break.

Scenes from the beach at Jetty Park, a prime destination for spring break with plenty of parking, restrooms, showers and lifeguards on duty.

Locals taking advantage of their kids' time out of school, tourists dropping by during their own off time or "spring-breakers" from colleges around the state: The annual celebration is going full blast at Jetty Park, as evidenced in these shots by FLORIDA TODAY photjournalist Malcolm Denemark.

Most Brevard County schools are on break through March 29, with public schools going back the day after Easter and private schools Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy and Melbourne Central Catholic students returning to class on April 2 and Ascension students, on April 8. Eastern Florida State College's spring break is March 25-31, and UCF is out this week, too.

