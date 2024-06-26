‘Make sure no kids go hungry during the summer’: East Texas Food Bank hosts summer fun day

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The East Texas Food Bank held its “Summer Fun Day ” Tuesday at the Glass Recreation Center to celebrate its Summer Food Program where children and families were provided a free meal.

Along with the meal, event goers were able to join in fun activities like face painting, games and snow cones from Kona Ice.

“I’m just excited to see everybody here, all the parents gathering together the kids smiles enjoying them having fun.” an event partner said.

The fun activities created a great turnout with dozens attending. The East Texas Food Bank partnered with many organizations to provide meals and resources for children and parents in attendance.

“Every year we know that there’s a huge population of kiddos whose only meal that they’ll get is during the school day so when schools out that creates a gap for kids to eat during the summertime. ” Kim Morris, East Texas Food Bank chief impact officer, said. “The East Texas Food Bank wants to make sure that no kids go hungry during the summer.”

According to the East Texas Food Bank one in every four children are food insecure.

“That should not be a problem East Texas has, we have a hugely giving community and lots of organizations that want to help. So in this area that should not be a problem.” Morris said.

The East Texas Food Bank also said that compared to last year, they plan to double the number of meals provided to the community. Serving more than sixty thousand meals throughout the summer.

Locations and times for the food banks Summer Food Program can be found here.

