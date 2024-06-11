Supt. Walters announces new signing bonus for rural schools after previous controversy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — State Superintendent Ryan Walters announced a new teacher signing bonus on Monday in an effort to recruit math and science teachers to rural schools, despite previous bonus program controversy.

“I am thrilled to continue to bring in highly qualified teachers to Oklahoma classrooms,” said Walters in a news release on Monday. “Oklahoma is a great place to live and work, and we are making it easier than ever for teachers to come to our great state and have and enormous impact on our young people. We recruited more than 500 teachers to Oklahoma classrooms last school year and this program builds on that innovative model.”

The eligibility criteria for the recently announced program can be read below:

Teachers who sign a contract to teach as secondary math or science teachers in a rural public school for the 2024-2025 school year will be rewarded financially. Eligible teachers are those who did not teach in an Oklahoma public school during the 2023-2024 school year. Teachers will be eligible to receive signing bonuses between $15,000 and $25,000 based on these criteria: Eligibility Eligible teachers are those who did not teach in an Oklahoma public school during the 2023-2024 school year. Eligible teachers must meet these criteria: OSDE Comprehensive Teacher Pay Reform page

This announcement comes after controversy involving discrepancies in signing bonus information reported by OSDE, and a lawsuit filed against the department by teachers who were told to repay their signing bonuses.

A former OSDE employee also filed a lawsuit against the department last year, claiming he was wrongfully terminated after voicing his concerns over teacher bonuses.

In Monday’s news release, Walters also says the program is “building off the most successful teacher recruitment effort in state history.”

However, according to a study by education research firm and scholarship website engine, Scholaroo, there has been minimal change in Oklahoma’s student-to-teacher ratio from 2022 to 2023.

News 4 previously reported on Scholaroo’s 2023 teacher shortage study, which showed Oklahoma ranked 13th in the country for highest teacher shortage in the country, with an average of 60.9 teachers for every 1,000 enrolled students.

Scholaroo’s 2024 study shows not much has changed over the past year, with an average of 60.07 teachers for every 1,000 students. In this study, Oklahoma ranked 13th again for highest teacher shortage.

More information about the signing bonus program can be found at sde.ok.gov.

