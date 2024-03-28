As Supreme Court weighs abortion drug, a look at pill usage since Roe v. Wade

Rebecca Gomperts, medical doctor and director of aid access from the Netherlands protests outside The Supreme Court on March 26, 2024, as the court hears oral arguments over access to mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions. Mifepristone accounts for over half of all abortions performed in the United States.

The Supreme Court is hearing arguments this week for a case determining access to the abortion drug mifepristone. The justices could restrict access to mifepristone in a way that would make it more difficult for millions of women to end a pregnancy in states where abortion is legal.

More than one million abortions occurred in the formal U.S. healthcare system in 2023, the year after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, according to a monthly report from the Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization that supports abortion rights. Of those abortions, 63% were done with medication.

Here's how the usage of abortion medication has changed in the past two decades:

Medication abortion increased the year after Roe v. Wade was overturned

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that medication abortions have steadily increased over the past two decades.

The most common medication abortion regimen in the U.S. involves two different medications: mifepristone and misoprostol. The two-drug regimen can be used up to the first 70 days (10 weeks) of pregnancy, according to the FDA.

In 2001, a year after its approval, medication abortion accounted for 6% of all abortion procedures, according to Guttmacher Institute. Last year, 63% of abortions in the U.S. were medication abortions.

By 2016, more than 2.75 million women in the United States had used Mifeprex, a common brand name of Mifepristone.

Which states outlaw abortion medication?

Of the states where abortion is still legal, 12 have at least one restriction that requires one or more visits to the clinic, and effectively ban telehealth for medication abortion.

Twenty-four states have no restrictions around abortion medication and do not require telehealth appointments to be prescribed the pills.

Abortions increase in legal states

Almost every state without an abortion ban saw an increase in the number of abortions in 2023, according to Guttmacher Institute.

An increasing amount of patients are traveling across state lines to have abortions, as well, and states that shared a border with those that have enacted abortion bans − including Illinois, New Mexico, Virginia and North Carolina − saw particularly sharp increases, according to the report.

More than 160,000 people traveled out of state to have an abortion in 2023, more than double the number found in 2020, Isaac Maddow-Zimet, a data scientist at Guttmacher, recently told USA TODAY.

Contributing: N'dea Yancey-Bragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ahead of Supreme Court ruling, a look at abortion medication since Roe