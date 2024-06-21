Supreme Court upholds federal gun ban for domestic abusers in ruling on North Texas case

In a significant ruling aimed at protections for victims of domestic violence, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday upheld a 1994 federal law that prohibits people under domestic restraining orders from possessing firearms.

The case, which brought national attention to the intersection of gun rights and domestic violence, originated in North Texas and involved Zackey Rahimi, a resident of Arlington. Rahimi had been convicted of possessing firearms while under a restraining order after he was accused of hitting his girlfriend and threatening her with a gun.

The Supreme Court’s 8-1 decision reverses an earlier ruling by a federal appeals court in New Orleans, which had struck down the law.

Rahimi’s legal challenges focused on the argument that the federal law infringed upon his Second Amendment rights. He was initially successful when the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in his favor, stating the law was unconstitutional, but the Supreme Court’s ruling overturned the decision.

The ruling was supported by Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Elena Kagan, Samuel Alito, Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, and Ketanji Brown Jackson. The decision marks a crucial affirmation of federal efforts to address domestic violence through firearm restrictions.

Justice Clarence Thomas was the sole dissenter in the case. In his dissenting opinion, Thomas argued that the law infringes on the Second Amendment rights of individuals who have not been convicted of a crime.

The decision comes at a time of heightened awareness and legislative activity surrounding gun control and domestic violence. Lawmakers and advocacy groups continue to push for stronger protections and more comprehensive measures to prevent gun violence.

As the nation absorbs the impact of this landmark decision, the ruling reinforces the ongoing debate over gun rights and public safety. The Supreme Court’s affirmation of the federal law represents a pivotal moment in the effort to protect vulnerable populations from the threat of domestic violence.