Supreme Court throws out multi-billion dollar settlement with Purdue over opioid crisis

WASHINGTON − The Supreme Court on Thursday upended a high-profile bankruptcy settlement with the company that made oxycontin, toppling an agreement that shielded the family responsible for the drug’s marketing from future damages in exchange for paying $6 billion to victims of the opioid epidemic.

The 5-4 decision had sweeping implications for states, which intend to use settlement money for drug treatment programs and for the Sackler family, which made its fortune selling a drug that fueled the nation's opioid epidemic. The ruling may also make it more difficult to resolve other high-profile bankruptcies.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority that if Congress meant to reshape traditional bankruptcy practice so profoundly, it would have said so directly.

“No one has directed us to a statute or case suggesting American courts in the past enjoyed the power in bankruptcy to discharge claims brought by nondebtors against other nondebtors, all without the consent of those affected,” Gorsuch wrote for an opinion that included Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, Amy Coney Barrett and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

But Justice Brett Kavanaugh disagreed for ignoring victims of the opioid crisis.

“Today’s decision is wrong on the law and devastating for more than 100,000 opioid victims and their families,” Kavanaugh wrote in dissent for Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

A pharmacist holds OxyContin pills made by Purdue Pharma at a pharmacy in Provo, Utah, U.S., May 9, 2019.

The vast majority of victims supported the settlement with Purdue Pharma, the company that marketed OxyContin as a less addictive painkiller than other opioids. But the Justice Department stepped into the case to question whether courts could shield the Sacklers from future civil lawsuits − a practice that has been used in major bankruptcies dealing with harms caused by asbestos and silicone breast implants.

While the case dealt with a technical question of bankruptcy law, there were wrenching stories not far below the surface involving Americans who had lost children, spouses and parents to a crisis that claimed about 80,000 lives in 2022.

Supporters of the agreement said it's uncertain whether a better deal could ever have been reached with Purdue. The bankruptcy fight has already dragged on for years, allowing the Sacklers to hold on to the billions they have promised.

Regina LaBelle, director of the Addiction and Public Policy Initiative at the O’Neill Institute for National and Global Health Law, said the decision should spur the Sackler family to create a fund for individual victims of the overdose epidemic.

“The Sackler family should begin the process today of compensating the thousands of individuals who lost loved ones to an overdose from their company’s product,” LaBelle said. “There's no need to wait – and no time to waste.”

Families: These two moms lost sons to opioids. Now they’re on opposite sides at the Supreme Court.

But critics questioned the scope of support for the settlement, noting it's impossible to count future victims. A teenager who lost her parents to opioids, for example, might not be able to bring a claim against the Sacklers today. Under the agreement, she would be barred from doing so forever. They also note that the Sacklers put a "final offer" on the table once before and then wound up agreeing to a higher payout later.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit upheld the plan in 2023. The Supreme Court temporarily blocked the settlement from taking effect in August while the appeal unfolded.

The case is Harrington v. Purdue Pharma.

Contributing: John Fritze.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court tosses opioid settlement worth billions for states, victims