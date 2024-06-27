Sacklers on the Hook as SCOTUS Sinks $6B Opioid Settlement

The deal reached by Purdue Pharma to settle billions of dollars in opioid-related claims against the company while also offering legal protections to the notorious Sackler family went up in smoke on Thursday when it was blocked by the Supreme Court.

The $6 billion settlement included a liability shield for the Sackler family that is simply not authorized by federal bankruptcy code, the court wrote in a 5-4 ruling.

While the settlement would have funneled billions towards fighting the opioid epidemic and provided relief to victims, it also contained a provision protecting the Sacklers from future civil lawsuits.

“The Sacklers seek greater relief than a bankruptcy discharge normally affords, for they hope to extinguish even claims for wrongful death and fraud, and they seek to do so without putting anything close to all their assets on the table,” Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote.

This is a developing story and will be updated

Read more at The Daily Beast.

