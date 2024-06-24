Supreme Court takes case on gender-affirming care for minors

The Supreme Court just agreed to take an appeal involving gender-affirming care for minors, setting up an important decision next term.

The justices took the case at the urging of the federal government, whose petition last year noted that states across the country have enacted laws that “categorically prohibit transgender adolescents from receiving medical care in accordance with evidence-based standards reflecting the overwhelming consensus of the medical community, but impose no restrictions when the same treatments are provided for any other purpose.”

The laws that classify people based on sex and transgender status “inflict profound harms on transgender adolescents and their families by denying medical treatments that the affected adolescents, their parents, and their doctors have all concluded are appropriate and necessary to treat a serious medical condition,” U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in the petition granted Monday.

The legal question presented in the case, United States v. Skrmetti, is:

As we await the current term’s final crucial decisions, this new case with nationwide implications could be another pivotal one that comes this time next year.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com