How the Supreme Court is setting the U.S. up for a major transformation this month
The Supreme Court conservatives' agenda is about more that individual cases and issues. Taken as a whole, it's clear the ultimate goal is a radical transformation of how the United States is governed, and the mountain of rulings due to be released this month will make significant steps toward that goal. Alex Wagner talks with New York Times columnist Michelle Goldberg, and Leah Litman, co-host of the Strict Scrutiny podcast.