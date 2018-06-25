Supreme Court ruling has 'huge' implications for voting rights

In a decision split along ideological lines, the United States Supreme Court Monday overturned almost entirely a lower court ruling that had invalidated several political districts in Texas for harming the voting power of racial minorities.

These final weeks of the Supreme Court’s term have been defined by narrow technical rulings in contentious cases on issues such as partisan gerrymandering and religious liberty. Today’s decision on racial gerrymandering in Texas veers from that pattern, experts say. Less than two years away from a new round of redistricting, it could have significant implications for voting rights lawsuits.

“There was a lot of evidence of discriminatory intent in the [Texas] map that the [high] court sort of ignored,” says Michael Li, a senior counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School, “and today’s ruling shows a huge presumption of good faith even in a situation like Texas.”

Recommended: Cell signal: What high court ruling may mean for future of digital privacy

The decision could have “huge ramifications for voting rights law more generally, well beyond Texas,” he adds. “It’s very disappointing and in a lot of ways disturbing.”

LOWER COURT ‘CRITICALLY FLAWED’

The case has been litigated over seven years, and three election cycles, dating back to when the Texas legislature drew new district maps following the 2010 Census. Minority voters and advocacy groups sued almost immediately, claiming several of the new districts were gerrymandered to dilute or otherwise harm minority voting power. Federal district courts in both San Antonio and Washington ruled that the 2011 map intentionally discriminated against minority voters – the latter because, at the time, Texas was required under the Voting Rights Act (VRA) to have any changes affecting voting “precleared” by the court. An interim map drawn by the Texas court was used in the 2012 election.

While the Texas court wrote that its interim map didn’t entirely address the intentional discrimination in the 2011 map, the state legislature adopted it as its permanent district map in a 2013 special session. That map was then used in the 2014 and 2016 elections while litigation continued. A three-judge panel of the district court in San Antonio eventually ruled last year that the interim map it had drawn still carried the “taint” of intentional discrimination found in the 2011 map and invalidated seven state house districts and two congressional districts.

Monday’s majority opinion, written by Justice Samuel Alito and joined by the court’s four other conservative justices, reversed that decision almost entirely, with one exception: One of the nine invalidated districts, a state house district in Fort Worth, is racially gerrymandered and needs to be redrawn, he wrote.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton hailed the decision in a statement as “a huge win for the Constitution, Texas, and the democratic process.”

“The court rightly recognized that the Constitution protects the right of Texans to draw their own legislative districts, and rejected the misguided efforts by unelected federal judges to wrest control of Texas elections from Texas voters,” he added.

The “essential pillar” of the three-judge panel’s reasoning “was critically flawed,” Justice Alito wrote because “it was the challengers’ burden to show that the 2013 [Texas] legislature acted with discriminatory intent.”

“The 2013 legislature was not obligated to show that it had ‘cured’ the unlawful intent that the court attributed to the 2011 legislature,” he added.

When thus viewed “under the proper legal standards” – meaning with the plaintiffs having to prove that Texas engaged in intentional discrimination when it adopted the interim map in 2013 – the high court ruled that “there is no evidence that the legislature’s aim was to gain acceptance of plans that it knew were unlawful.”

The actions of the 2011 legislature are not irrelevant, Alito continued in his opinion, but the three-judge panel should have given those factors less weight than it did.

“When all the relevant evidence in the record is taken into account,” he wrote, “it is plainly insufficient to prove that the 2013 Legislature acted in bad faith and engaged in intentional discrimination.”