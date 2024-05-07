Supreme Court to rule on city's homeless encampment ban. What will it mean for Worcester?

An aerial view of an encampment at the at the Blackstone River Bikeway, off Millbury Street in Worcester. The city saw a 70% increase in homeless individuals from 2021 to 2023.

WORCESTER — With the U.S. Supreme Court expected to make a decision this summer over whether local governments may ticket homeless people sleeping on public property, some Worcester area service providers for the homeless fear an outcome that could further criminalize homelessness.

"We're fixing the wrong problem," Leah Bradley, executive director of the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance, said. "Folks are homeless because there's not enough housing at a price that they can afford. They're really just surviving."

The case at hand, The City of Grants Pass v. Johnson, centers on the city of Grants Pass, Oregon. The city argues that a U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit ruling that cities could not issue tickets to homeless people who were using blankets, pillows or means to protect themselves from the elements hamstrung their ability to respond to safety issues in encampments.

Homeless advocates have argued the U.S. Constitution's Eighth Amendment protects people from being punished based on a personal status outside their control − like being homeless. They fear that if Grants Pass wins the case, homeless residents could face punishment for using as little as one blanket outside.

The Supreme Court heard the case April 22. The majority of justices appeared to side with Grants Pass in giving local governments discretion − and limiting the federal courts' involvement in local decisions.

However, some justices showed sensitivity to the plight of homeless residents and several suggested limiting the scope of any decision related to the case.

A decision is expected by the end of June.

'Criminalization of homelessness'

Danielle LaRiviere, director of Worcester Health Care for the Homeless at Family Health Center of Worcester, said there has been a move toward further criminalizing homelessness in the country.

"It's alarming the move toward criminalization of homelessness," LaRiviere said.

She said the City of Grants Pass passed several ordinances that would strictly impact homeless people's basic survival needs in the city, referencing one that punishes residents for sleeping outside with a blanket.

"It just really feels like it's a punishment for people who are experiencing homelessness when homelessness is a very systematic issue that needs to be addressed," LaRiviere said.

LaRiviere added that such policies further add to stigma around homeless people in the general public.

While no area in Worcester has seen a concentration of homeless people as large and infamous as in Boston's intersection of Melnea Cass Boulevard and Massachusetts Avenue, or in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, the Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance has reported a rising homeless population in the city as housing costs rise.

The city saw a 70% increase in homeless individuals from 2021 to 2023. In the peak month of March 2023, 810 people were recorded as experiencing homelessness throughout the month.

While a 60-bed emergency winter shelter at the former RMV building at Main Street remains in use as a shelter, providers and city officials have acknowledged a gap in needed beds still exists.

City declines to comment on Grants Pass case

A spokesperson for the City of Worcester said the city would not comment on any hypothetical verdict in the Grants Pass case, and the city did not make any representative available for an interview.

According to the spokesperson, the only rule the city has on the books related to pitching encampments and sleeping in public spaces is a fine for erecting a booth, tent, sleeping tent, sleeping bag, inflatable rides, stall, camper, motorhome or other sleeping structure in any park or playground without a permit from Parks & Recreation.

The rule also forbids use of a tent unless it is stake-less, or without the written permission of Parks & Recreation. Violators can face a noncriminal disposition fine. The fine system is structured as follows: $25 for a first offense; $50 for a second offense; and $100 for third and subsequent offenses.

Could Supreme Court ruling reverberate elsewhere in Central Mass.?

LaRiviere said there is existing case law in Massachusetts that grants homeless people protections. A verdict in the Grants Pass case could reverse these established precedents in the state.

The Central Massachusetts Housing Alliance fears that some municipalities in the region could implement policies similar to the one in Grants Pass if the Supreme Court sides with that city.

"Folks in those communities will most likely go to the communities that don't have the policies, so it's going to make our work really challenging where we're trying to keep folks in the community they live in," Bradley said.

Keeping homeless residents in their home community allows them more access to their support systems and tends to lead to people experiencing homelessness for shorter durations, Bradley said.

Allowing such policies like the disputed Grants Pass fines could lead to homeless people placing themselves in unsafe and unsanitary conditions, Bradley said. She added that homeless advocates will be tasked with explaining the risks associated with such policies.

"The impacts on the individuals who are experiencing homelessness are far greater than what I think the community that brought the lawsuit and the Supreme Court really recognize," Bradley said.

LaRiviere said it is wrong to think more enforcement of sleeping outside will lead to homeless people seeking shelter or housing. Laws that could either directly add to the criminal records of homeless people or jail them after they are unable to pay fines could make it harder to find them housing, she said.

"It's a lot more expensive to send people to jail for their homelessness than it is to house them," LaRiviere said.

As head of a provider that offers medical services to the homeless, LaRiviere said it would be harder to connect with patients if they go so deep into places such as wooded areas that they are hard to locate.

Bradley said the idea that homeless people are a public safety issue is more of a "perception" than one borne out by studies. She said municipalities should gear their policies more toward providing housing for homeless people and building more available units. Bradley pointed to policies such as inclusionary zoning and the construction of accessory dwelling units.

The city's deficit of shelter beds to meet the needs of the homeless population – including shelters that are spaces for youths, women and members of the LGBTQ+ community – is an ongoing issue that LaRiviere acknowledges is complex.

In addition, LaRiviere said, having more services for addiction treatment and programs to prevent homelessness would help in Worcester.

Worcester City Council has debated encampments

Last year, the Worcester City Council was hesitant to adopt a request for a moratorium on encampment sweeps, or to find a site to support people living in encampments while the city works to expand shelter beds.

Encampment sweeps, also known as clearings, have been defined as a forced removal of encampments where homeless people have gathered. Advocates say people who are homeless are often removed from the area and their possessions lost as a result of so-called sweeps.

The proposed moratorium faced opposition from the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce. Several councilors also said they worried about the impact encampments could have on resident quality of life and safety risks coming from encampments.

In February, the City Council unanimously voted to end consideration of a petition from homeless resident and advocate Samantha Olney asking that the city allow the homeless to temporarily set up tents in public spaces.

While councilors said the city needed to develop a solution to the growing homeless population in Worcester, several said the city needed to have the ability to intervene when residents call to complain about an encampment's impact on their property or quality of life.

Homeless advocates across the country, such as the National Health Care for the Homeless Council, have maintained that while residents sleeping in tents is not ideal, encampment sweeps are detrimental to addressing homelessness.

"If they have to continually move from one place to the other, they're focused on where their next location is going to be and not on finding housing and getting benefits and doing the things that they want to do in order to get themselves closer to a housing option," Bradley said.

Councilors did vote to request that Olney be invited to a group convened by the city to discuss homelessness.

In March, a City Council petition from Olney requesting "a sanctioned area for unhoused individuals to camp safely, free from prejudice and prosecution," was voted down in a 6-5 vote.

