Supreme Court preserves access to widely used abortion medication mifepristone

WASHINGTON − Two years after erasing the constitutional right to an abortion, the Supreme Court on Thursday went the other direction and tossed out a challenge to the widely used abortion drug mifepristone that would have curbed access to the drug and jeopardized the independence of the Food and Drug Administration.

The unanimous court said the anti-abortion doctors who challenged the FDA’s loosening of rules for how mifepristone can be prescribed and dispensed lacked a legitimate basis to bring their suit.

The challengers’ “sincere legal, moral, ideological and policy objections” to mifepristone don't give them standing to sue, Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in the majority opinion.

Instead, he said, the anti-abortion doctors can raise objections through the FDA’s regulatory process, or to Congress.

“And they may also express their views about abortion and mifepristone to fellow citizens, including in the political and electoral processes,” Kavanaugh said.

Deciding the case on procedural grounds allowed the justices to avoid the politically thornier question of whether to second guess the FDA’s expert opinion that the changes it made were based on extensive evidence.

First approved in 2000, mifepristone is now used in nearly two-thirds of abortions in the nation and is a reason the total number of abortions has increased even after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022.

Its use rose in recent years in part because the FDA said it could safely be prescribed through a telehealth consultation and sent through the mail. It can also be prescribed by pharmacists.

That’s expanded access to the drug both to women in states where abortion is still legal and in states where it’s not.

Protesters rally outside the U.S. Supreme Court on March 26, 2024, as justices hear oral arguments over access to mifepristone, a drug used in medication abortions.

The anti-abortion doctors had asked the Supreme Court to roll back the loosened rules after a lower court said they could not challenge the drug’s original approval.

But the high court said the doctors couldn’t do that either because they hadn’t shown they’d been sufficiently harmed by the FDA’s decision.

The doctors don’t prescribe mifepristone. They argued, however, that the FDA’s changes made it likely they would have to treat women who have emergency complications from taking mifepristone, something that is morally and ethically objectionable to them.

The Justice Department said there were no examples of that ever happening and a doctor could raise a conscience objection to treating the patient in the unlikely event they faced that situation.

The challenge was the first time the Supreme Court was asked to overrule an FDA decision that a drug was safe and effective. Doing so could have thrown the industry into disarray, drug makers had warned.

The case sent shock waves across the medical and legal worlds last year when a Trump-appointed district judge in Amarillo, Texas, suspended the FDA’s 20-year-old approval of mifepristone. The right-leaning 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in Louisiana restored the FDA's approval but upheld other parts of his decision – setting the stage for a high court showdown that saw strident anti-abortion and abortion rights protesters facing off on the streets outside.

The combined cases are FDA v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine and Danco Laboratories v. Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court decision preserves access to abortion drug mifepristone