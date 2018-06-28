Supreme Court partly rejects redrawn North Carolina election districts

FILE PHOTO: Trees cast shadows outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, U.S., June 25, 2018. REUTERS/Toya Sarno Jordan/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday threw out part of a lower court ruling that had invalidated a series of state legislative districts drawn by Republicans in North Carolina for failing to resolve claims that the lawmakers intended to diminish the clout of black voters.

A panel of three federal judges in January tossed out nine state legislative districts, two in the state Senate and seven in the state House of Representatives. But the Supreme Court faulted the lower court for throwing out five of the state House districts while upholding the decision to throw out the two other House districts and the two state Senate districts.

The unsigned decision was in line with the Supreme Court's decision in February to partially block the lower court decision from going into effect, meaning the ruling does not change the status quo.





