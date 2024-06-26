Supreme Court once again bases a high-profile ruling on ‘standing.’ What does it mean?

The Supreme Court on Wednesday sided with the Biden administration in a case in which social media sites were accused of wrongly censoring posts about the COVID-19 pandemic.

But rather than base the ruling on the First Amendment’s free speech protections, the majority opinion centered on legal standing, which is the question of whether people who want to challenge a policy in court are actually suffering some harm as a result of it.

The justices in the 6-3 majority, including the court’s three liberals, said that the challengers in the social media case — the states of Missouri and Louisiana, and five individual social media users — do not have standing because they have not shown that they are suffering a concrete injury from the government’s alleged interference in the social media sites’ content moderation policies.

“The plaintiffs rely on allegations of past Government censorship as evidence that future censorship is likely. But they fail, by and large, to link their past social-media restrictions to (federal officials’) communications with the platforms. Thus, the events of the past do little to help any of the plaintiffs establish standing to seek an injunction to prevent future harms,” wrote Justice Amy Coney Barrett in the majority opinion.

The decision is the court’s second high-profile ruling in as many weeks to rely on standing.

The first came in the abortion pill case, and it was unanimous. The justices agreed that a group of doctors with moral concerns about abortion who don’t actually prescribe the pill or treat patients using it should not have been able to challenge the FDA’s guidelines for the use of mifepristone.

“Under Article III of the Constitution, a plaintiff’s desire to make a drug less available for others does not establish standing to sue,” wrote Justice Brett Kavanaugh for the court.

This story will be updated.