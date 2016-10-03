    Supreme Court will not re-hear immigration case

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined an Obama administration request to break its recent tie over plans to protect millions of immigrants, when a ninth justice is on the bench.

    The justices on Monday rejected the appeal with no comment. The high court split 4-4 in late June, effectively killing the White House's plans to shield from deportation immigrants who are in the country illegally and provide them work permits.

    The court has been short-handed since Justice Antonin Scalia died in February.

    The case still could return to the court, but probably not until a later term.