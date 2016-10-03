Supreme Court will not re-hear immigration case

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his eulogy of former Israeli President Shimon Peres during his funeral, at Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery in Jerusalem, Israel, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. (Abir Sultan/Pool photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has declined an Obama administration request to break its recent tie over plans to protect millions of immigrants, when a ninth justice is on the bench.

The justices on Monday rejected the appeal with no comment. The high court split 4-4 in late June, effectively killing the White House's plans to shield from deportation immigrants who are in the country illegally and provide them work permits.

The court has been short-handed since Justice Antonin Scalia died in February.

The case still could return to the court, but probably not until a later term.