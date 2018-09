WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on Wednesday said the latest sexual misconduct allegations made against him were "from the Twilight Zone" and never happened.

"This is ridiculous and from the Twilight Zone," Kavanaugh said in a statement provided by the White House. "I don’t know who this is and this never happened."

