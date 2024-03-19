Supreme Court lets Texas enforce new law allowing police to arrest migrants

The Supreme Court on Tuesday gave Texas the go-ahead to enforce a new state law authorizing police to arrest and detain people for illegally crossing the Mexico border.

The Texas law was supposed to go into effect on March 5 but was paused by the high court for two weeks while the justices considered emergency requests from the Biden administration and immigrant rights groups to keep the statute on ice while legal challenges to it proceed.

The high court’s three liberal justices dissented from the order allowing the law to go into effect.

The court’s action is not a final ruling on the law’s constitutionality, but means Texas can implement the statute for now while challenges to it go forward in lower courts.