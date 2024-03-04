Supreme Court keeps Trump on Colorado's presidential ballot

WASHINGTON − The Supreme Court on Monday said Colorado can’t use an anti-insurrectionist provision of the Constitution to kick Donald Trump off the ballot, leaving it up to voters to decide whether the former president should be returned to the White House after trying to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

In a unanimous decision, the court reversed the Colorado Supreme Court’s December decision that Trump is disqualified from running for president by a Constitutional amendment enacted after the Civil War to keep insurrectionists from holding office.

In an unsigned opinion, the justices said the Constitution makes Congress, not the states, responsible for enforcing that provision of the Constitution.

“We conclude that states may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office,” the justices said. “But states have no power under the constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the presidency.”

Maine’s secretary of state had also declared Trump ineligible, a decision that – like the one in Colorado − was put on hold until the Supreme Court weighed in. And a judge in Illinois likewise has said Trump should be removed from the state's ballot.

Colorado and Maine are among the many states holding primaries Tuesday.

The Colorado challenge was the high court’s biggest presidential election case since stopping Florida’s recount of the 2000 presidential contest, effectively confirming the election of George W. Bush.

But unlike that decision, which split along ideological lines, Monday’s ruling was more united despite the widening of political divisions since 2000.

During oral arguments, the court’s liberal justices had voiced concerns similar to those of the conservative majority that allowing one state to disqualify a national candidate would be a recipe for disorder and confusion.

Dozens of challenges to Trump were filed around the country. Some state courts and officials looked at the idea and passed, including in Oregon, California, Minnesota and Michigan.

Trump has accused his opponents of trying to defeat him through an anti-democratic method. Keeping him off the ballot would disenfranchise the tens millions of Americans who want to vote for him, his lawyers told the Supreme Court.

Lawyers for the four Republican and two independent Colorado voters who challenged Trump’s eligibility argued it was Trump who tried to disenfranchise the 80 million people who voted against him in 2020 by refusing to accept that he lost.

But even some Democrats were uncomfortable with the ballot challenges for practical or other reasons.

“What always gave me political anxiety was, it was the worst of all worlds,” Dan Pfeiffer, a former top advisor to President Barack Obama said on the podcast he cohosts. “He was going to be off the ballot in one or two states that were non-competitive. So, we would not be stopping Donald Trump, an insurrectionist from coming to the White House. We would just be giving Donald Trump, an insurrectionist, the opportunity to weaponize decisions by a few states that may help him return to the White House as an insurrectionist. ”

Trump’s lawyers rejected the charge that Trump was to blame for the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol that attempted to stop Congress’ acceptance of the election results. They also argued the attacks were a riot, and not an insurrection as that term is used in the 14th Amendment.

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the GOP nomination, speaks at a caucus night party in Des Moines, Iowa, Jan. 15, 2024.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court keeps Trump on Colorado's presidential ballot