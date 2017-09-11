Supreme Court justice puts hold on Trump refugee ban ruling

matt: Before the country can heal, "President" Trump needs to: Learn to apologize about the Obama "birther" #$%$, for calling our free press "fake news", for calling our government "the swamp", for introducing terms like "deep state" to our vinacular, for Steve Bannon, for Flynn, for Manofort, for lying about Russia, for treason against The United States with Russia, for all the climate deniers in his cabinet, for Steven Miller, Sean Spicer, Sarah Sanders, for Sebastian Gorka, for Betsy Devos, for Conway, for calling Mexicans rapists, for ending Daca, for ending the Paris Climate Accord, for allowing ISP's to sell our browser data without permission, for allowing coal companies to dump more toxic sludge into our rivers, for lying so much everyday, for giving vastly under qualified people powerful roles (remember, you have the BEST people), for Campaigning a month into his term causing more division with his deplorable words, for starting to pardon people so soon into your term, for rolling back consumer protections to help business owners at the expense of the public (that's a pure Republican thing to do), for hiding whatever is causing this love fest between Trump/Putin & for being a giant Twitter troll & leaker. Stop attacking Comey, he's 1,000,000 times the man Donald Trump will ever be.