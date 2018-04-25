As Supreme Court hears travel ban, questions of presidential authority also on docket

Disruption has been a hallmark of Donald Trump’s presidency to date, and never was that more apparent than in the hours after he signed his first travel ban executive order.

Drafted and signed with little input from federal officials or White House lawyers, the late-January executive order left travelers stranded around the world, families separated, and federal agencies confused. It also provoked protests, months of legal battles, two new versions of the order, and presidential tweets disparaging the judiciary that had some observers fearing a constitutional crisis.

But the saga could now be nearing its end. The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments today in a lawsuit out of Hawaii against the most recent version of the ban. Travel ban 3.0, as it has become known, restricts the entry of almost 150 million nationals from Libya, Iran, Somalia, Syria, Yemen, and North Korea, as well as some Venezuelan officials. (President Trump removed Chad from the list of banned countries earlier this month.) Five of those countries have Muslim populations of at least 90 percent, leading critics to claim the ban is Trump’s effort to fulfill his campaign promise of a “total and complete shutdown” of Muslims entering the US.

Pleading its case in district courts from Washington to Maryland to New York, and in appeals courts in California and Virginia, the Trump administration has found the most success with the high court during the 15 months of litigation. The justices allowed the third executive order to go into partial effect last fall while it was being argued in lower courts. Both the Fourth and Ninth Circuit Courts of Appeal then ruled against the administration, setting up what could be the controversial policy’s final day in court Wednesday morning.

There are several significant questions for the justices that have remained unanswered since those chaotic first days in January 2017: Does it violate federal law? Is it unconstitutional? Should courts defer to presidents on immigration and national security matters? Should courts defer to an unorthodox executive on these matters? Should they examine statements he makes outside of court, or made during his campaign?

Both sides have warned of dire consequences should the other side win. Seventy-six amicus briefs have been filed in the case, with one saying the justices are now facing a modern-day Korematsu v. US, a dark chapter in the high court’s history in which it deemed constitutional the internment of Japanese-Americans during World War II.

However they rule in the case, the high court has already acknowledged its significance by deciding that audio of today’s oral argument will be posted online this afternoon, as opposed to the usual first Friday after the argument. It will be the third time the court has provided same-day audio this century, following the Obergefell v. Hodges ruling legalizing same-sex marriage in 2015 and Bush v. Gore in 2000.

“It’s a message that this is a case of great import to impacted families and to the public,” says Shoba Sivaprasad Wadhia, an immigration law professor at Penn State Law in University Park, Penn.

QUESTIONS AT THE HEART OF THE DEBATE

The principal legal debates over the travel ban have focused on two questions: whether the Trump administration has exceeded its lawful authority; and whether, by excluding nationals from five Muslim-majority countries, the executive order violates the Establishment Clause of the Constitution.

When it comes to immigration and national security concerns, the judiciary usually gives the White House broad deference. Courts are not supposed to craft policy, and the executive branch is presumed to have more expertise on these issues. The Trump administration is arguing precisely these points – noting that the third version of the ban, unlike the others, was based on a months-long global review of security screening and information sharing by various countries. It has warned the Supreme Court about the dangers of upsetting that tradition.

Lower courts “nullified a formal national security directive of the President of the United States acting at the height of his power. That conclusion cannot be squared with established rules of judicial review, statutory and constitutional interpretation, and equitable relief,” the administration said in its brief.