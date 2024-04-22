Supreme Court to hear ghost gun regulation arguments

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear an appeal filed by the Biden administration on a case related to regulations governing so-called “ghost guns." File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI

The top court announced in a brief Monday that it had agreed to hear the case about the kits that allow people to build the firearms themselves at home by assembling the parts.

Arguments revolve around whether or not the weapons meet the definition of "firearm" under the federal Gun Control Act. Such a designation would give the government the power to regulate them as it does with other firearms.

"Ghost guns" are kits made up of prefabricated firearm components that can be sold and assembled in a way that makes them virtually untraceable.

Last August, the Supreme Court ruled in a narrow 5-4 decision to temporarily reinstate restrictions imposed by the Biden administration. Gun rights advocates sued in a Texas court to block the regulations.

The rules are currently still in place.

A lower court had previously struck down the rules.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals based in New Orleans originally sided with a pair of firearm owners as well as gun rights advocacy organizations and five entities that manufacture or distribute guns, blocking the government's crackdown.

U.S. President Joe Biden then asked the Supreme Court to take up the case.

In 2022, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives issued the new rules. The bureau cited what it called a sudden increase in the availability of "ghost guns," calling them a significant threat to public safety.

If the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling ultimately prevails, "anyone could buy a kit online and assemble a fully functional gun in minutes - no background check, records, or serial number required," Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar wrote in court papers at the time, outlining the government's position.