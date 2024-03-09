The Supreme Court got it right on the Colorado ballot case | READER COMMENTARY

On Feb. 8, Texas lawyer Jonathan Mitchell made an impressive argument before the United States Supreme Court involving Colorado’s efforts to remove his client, Donald Trump, from the ballot for the upcoming presidential election in November. Mitchell quite eloquently argued that states don’t have the right to decide who is on the ballot in a national federal election. It is a matter left to Congress.

As a lawyer, I agree. And so does the U.S. Supreme Court. On March 4, justices ruled 9-0 that states cannot disqualify former President Donald Trump from the ballot for his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

The court agreed with Mitchell’s argument that only Congress can decide who is on the ballot in a federal election to run for president. Another legal argument that could have been highlighted by the court is that Donald Trump can’t be removed from the ballot because he has not been found guilty of any crimes associated with the events at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. He was not found guilty in his impeachment proceedings, and he has not been found guilty in a court of law. How can Trump be removed from the Colorado ballot or any state ballot when he has not been found guilty of any crimes associated with the attacks on the Capitol? I am amazed by the judges who went along with the ballot removal arguments. Their willingness to ignore the presumption of innocence principle, which is the foundation of the American Criminal Justice System, is shocking.

The presumption of innocence is recognized as one of our due process rights under the 5th Amendment of The United States Constitution. The Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments say that no one shall be “deprived of life, liberty or property without due process of law” by the federal government or the states, respectively. What type of judges would void Trump’s due process rights before even getting a final decision from the United States Supreme Court? Shame on them.

Over the last year or so, I have heard arguments from experts on the left that we don’t have one presidential election, but instead, we have 50 different elections for 1 president. This school of thought allows each state to do what they want when it comes to determining who is on a state ballot for president. That position is not supported by the U.S. Constitution, and I’m glad the Supreme Court invalidated such talk.

However, I wish the court had focused on the presumption of innocence principle that is afforded all Americans, regardless of their political party. While Donald Trump is not above the law, he is also not below it, despite what you think of him. He is innocent of any crimes he has been accused of, unless he is found guilty in a court of law. If the legal system can take away the presumption of innocence from Donald Trump, the former president of the United States, they can do it to me. That’s not the America I love. That’s not the America I believe in.

— Andrellos Mitchell, Washington, D.C.