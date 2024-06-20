Supreme Court decision saves Trump-era tax change, dodges big loss in federal tax revenue

WASHINGTON − The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld a controversial Trump-era tax on foreign income, a win for the federal government which had warned the failed challenge could have cost the government hundreds of billions – and perhaps trillions – of dollars in tax revenue.

Although the case was viewed by some as a proxy debate for a wealth tax that Democrats have floated to tax the ultra-rich, the Supreme Court emphasized that the decision does not address that issue.

The court ruled against Charles and Kathleen Moore, a retired couple from Washington state, who challenged their $14,729 tax bill on an investment they made in a company in India.

A massive change in tax laws passed by a GOP Congress and signed by former President Donald Trump in 2017 reduced the corporate tax rate and included a one-time tax on earnings of U.S. shareholders in some foreign companies.

Before the law, companies could defer indefinitely paying U.S. taxes on foreign earnings by parking the profits abroad.

The Moores argued the tax was unconstitutional under the 16th Amendment which allows the government to tax income. Because their profits in the form of dividends were reinvested into the company, the couple said, the earnings can’t be considered income for tax purposes.

The Biden administration, which defended the tax provision because of its concern about upending federal taxes, countered that nothing in the Constitution bars Congress from taxing unrealized income. The Justice Department also said similar taxes have been in place since the mid-19th century.

The lower courts sided with the administration and the Moores appealed to the Supreme Court.

During the December oral arguments, the justices appeared to be searching for a narrow way to decide the case.

If the court invalidated the tax, the Justice Department warned, the government could lose $340 billion. In addition, a broader ruling invalidating all taxes on undistributed business earnings could have cost several trillions of dollars in lost tax revenue, the government said.

The Moores were backed by anti-regulatory and business groups.

Calls for Justice Samuel Alito to recuse himself from the case

Justice Samuel Alito rebuffed calls from Senate Democrats that he not participate in the case after speaking with one of the lawyers, David Rivkin, who represented the Moores. Rivkin co-authored two favorable opinion pieces in the Wall Street Journal last year based on his interviews with Alito.

Pushing back, Alito said there was “no valid reason” to recuse himself as he and Rivkin never discussed the case. Rivkin, Alito said, was acting as a journalist when they talked and justices have routinely been interviewed by attorneys who practice before the court.

