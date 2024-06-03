Supreme Court decision prompts auditor to review Missouri Dept. of Conservation's budget

The Missouri state auditor will be reviewing how the state's conservation department is using taxpayer dollars after a Missouri Supreme Court decision limited the legislature's oversight authority, according to a press release.

The Missouri Department of Conservation has an annual budget of approximately $215 million. All other state departments allow the Missouri general assembly to allocate tax dollars through the appropriations process.

The MDC is funded by a sales tax, generating $160 million in funding yearly that goes directly to the agency. The department also receives funding from permit sales, federal aid, and income from sales and rentals, according to its website. The General Assembly allocates funds to the department each year, as well.

"With that authority now limited due to the court decision, specifically in regard to the Department of Conservation, it makes it vitally important that we stand in the gap for taxpayers and provide what will be the only layer of accountability for the department and its spending decisions," Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick said in a press release.

Scott Fitzpatrick

The Missouri Conservation Commission filed a lawsuit after the legislature made the decision in 2020 not to include appropriations for the MDC's plan to pay $1 million for 510 acres of land and $900,000 for payments to replace lost property taxes from conservation lands. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled in 2023 that the legislature can't restrict the conservation commission from using appropriated funds for any of the purposes listed in the Missouri constitution.

This isn't the first time that the MDC has been audited.

From 2018: State auditor questions $120,000 in payments after MDC chief resigned

A 2018 audit by then-Auditor Nicole Galloway found a director received $120,000 in benefits after he resigned from MDC in 2016 to take a job with Bass Pro Shops. According to the 2018 audit, the director was paid for compensatory time earned during his 20 years of employment with the state, plus annual leave, holiday pay, insurance premiums and other benefits earned after resignation. The audit gave MDC a rating of "fair" at that time and recommended changes to the departments comp time policies, which then had no limits on time earned or accrued by employees.

Individuals may provide confidential information for consideration during the audit of the Missouri Department of Conservation to the State Auditor's Whistleblower Hotline at 800-347-8597, by email at moaudit@auditor.mo.gov or by visiting www.auditor.mo.gov/hotline.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Missouri Supreme Court ruling leads auditor to review MDC budget