Supreme Court to decide Monday whether abortion, recreational marijuana will be on November ballot

The clock is ticking for Florida’s Supreme Court to decide on two controversial ballot initiatives for November – abortion and recreational marijuana.

The abortion ballot initiative intends to protect a woman’s right to abortion if she and her doctor agree it’s necessary for her health – and before the viability of a child. Those against it argue the proposal is misleading because they believe viability can have more than one meaning.

“What you have is, in fact, no restriction whatsoever. It is a free-for-all. It’s total de-regulation of abortion, which is frankly deceptive. The title says it is an amendment to limit government interference,” said Chairperson of the Liberty Counsel Matthew Staver. “It’s actually an amendment to abolish government’s involvement.”

But those behind the initiative argue the wording is clear. The high court has already heard arguments on the issue. The initiative was launched last year after a law banning abortion, after six weeks of pregnancy was passed.

“This is the will of the people of Florida to protect a woman’s right to choose,” said one pro-choice advocate. “It would be wrong for the court to override that especially since the wording and summary are so clear.”

And as for recreational weed -- that initiative would allow adults 21 and older to possess up to three ounces, with up to five grams in the form on concentrate. Existing medicinal marijuana treatment centers will be able to sell to those people as well.

Lawyers for Attorney General Ashley Moody’s office and the state chamber of commerce said the amendment is misleading.

“There is at least ambiguity in this ballot summary that a reasonable voter could look to and think that this will not be criminal under federal law,” said Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey Desousa.

John Bash, an attorney for the proposed amendment, said it’s common sense that voters should be able to choose.

“Knowing they are voting on changing the organic law of this state will take that duty responsibly and seriously and really think about what they are reading and if this is what they want,” said Bash.

These controversial topics have some justices even questioning how far the court can go to prevent initiatives from being placed on the ballot.

The high court said it will announce it’s decision on Monday at 4 p.m. If the proposals reach the ballot, they would each need 60 percent approval from voters to pass.

