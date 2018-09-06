Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings Weren't Always Such a Spectacle. There's a Reason That Changed

After a tense start on Tuesday to the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Utah Senator Mike Lee used his introductory remarks to offer a history lesson: As he explained, the inquisition to which nominees are now subjected is a result of a process that has evolved over many decades.

There’s nothing in the Constitution that says nominees must testify at their hearings, or that hearings have to take place at all. The Senate could just vote. But, these days, they don’t — and there are several important reasons why.

The only thing the Constitution is clear about is that the public shouldn’t have the final vote on these nominees. For the “people at large” to hold the “power of appointment” would be “impracticable,” Alexander Hamilton wrote in Federalist Paper #76. So, Article II Section II of Constitution says the President “shall nominate” the justices, “by and with the advice and consent of the Senate.” At the time, state legislatures chose U.S. Senators, so the selection process was even further removed from the passions of the people. But for a long time, that “advice and consent” took place largely without any grilling of nominees.

“If you were uncontroversial, you didn’t get a hearing,” says Paul M. Collins, Jr., co-author of Supreme Court Confirmation Hearings and Constitutional Change. “Hearings were held behind closed doors and only outside witnesses would testify.”

According to research by Collins and law professor Lori Ringhand, the first hearing of a nominee took place in 1873 and forced President Ulysses S. Grant to withdraw a nominee, Attorney General George H. Williams, over a probe into his use of Department of Justice funds for household expenses. The first hearing that was open to the public took place in 1916 over President Woodrow Wilson’s nominee Louis Brandeis, prompted both by anti-Semitism and Brandeis’ reputation as the “People’s Lawyer” for his public-interest work. Brandeis refused to testify, and the committee deliberated for four months before he was confirmed 47-22. There was also a hearing in 1922 over Pierce Butler — who was also confirmed, 61-8, without testifying — over allegations of professional misconduct. In 1925, Harlan Fiske Stone became the first nominee to testify before the Judiciary Committee, which had been established in 1816, and was questioned about his role in the Teapot Dome scandal. That hearing was closed to the public, and the Senate swiftly confirmed him 71-6.

By the mid-’30s, it was still seen as a courtesy to a nominee — often a rather august personage already — to spare him from a hearing. After all, hearings were tied to scandals. Even when a hearing did happen, the nominees did not always appear in person.

The situation began to change after a different kind of scandal reshaped many Americans’ thinking about the process. This time, the confirmation itself was the problem. About a month after the Senate voted to confirm Supreme Court Justice Hugo Black, 63-16, after five days of deliberation and no public hearings on the nomination, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette broke the news that he was a member of the Ku Klux Klan. It was what TIME called “the prize political scandal of the year.” President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who had nominated Black, claimed this was news to him as well.

When Felix Frankfurter was nominated in 1939, the Senate was trying to avoid another Hugo Black controversy. (As Sen. Lee pointed out on Tuesday, they were also concerned because Frankfurter was born outside the U.S. and had written about the treatment of anarchists in the court system.) The Senate opened up Frankfurter’s hearing to the public, so that Frankfurter would be “scrutinized thoroughly,” in light of “criticism of the Senate’s speedy confirmation” of Black, according to the Jan. 8, 1939, edition of the New York Times.





“Small, well-brushed and jaunty, his pince-nez sparkling in 40 flashlights, he appeared,” TIME noted that week, after the Senate decided to summon him in person. “The audience could not have been bigger or more enthusiastic had he been Shirley Temple. With some acerbity he questioned the propriety of Senators publicly examining a nominee for the nation’s highest court.”