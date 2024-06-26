What Supreme Court case could mean for Indiana's ban on gender-affirming care for minors

Both sides in the legal fight over Indiana's ban on gender-affirming care for minors say they intend to closely watch when the U.S. Supreme Court hears a case on a similar law in Tennessee.

The court agreed Monday to hear a Biden administration challenge to a Tennessee ban on gender-affirming medical treatments and determine whether it violates equal protection rights in the U.S. Constitution. Justices will hear the case during its next term, which starts in October.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signed Indiana's ban in 2023. It prohibits doctors from performing surgeries or providing medication such as puberty blockers to transgender minors.

An ACLU lawsuit prevented the law from being enforced right away but it went into effect in February 2024 after a federal court reversed an injunction. There has not been a final ruling yet on the lawsuit itself.

AG Todd Rokita expects impact

A spokesperson for Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita, whose office is defending the ban, said a Supreme Court decision on Tennessee’s law is “almost certain” to impact the court case on Indiana’s ban.

“Protecting underage children from these dangerous, unproven procedures is commonsense our office will continue fighting for,” Rokita said Monday in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Major medical organizations, such as the American Medical Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics, have previously released public statements against limiting access to gender-affirming care.

Ken Falk, the legal director for the ACLU of Indiana, said in a statement to IndyStar that the organization will pay close attention to the Tennessee case.

“If transgender youth and their families prevail in that case next year, the decision should help us restore this vital care in Indiana as well,” Falk said in the statement.

Demonstrators rally outside the Indiana Senate Chamber on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, as the Senate Health and Provider Services Committee hears SB 480 at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. The bill, which passed committee 8-3, would ban gender-affirming medical or surgical treatment for minors.

Chris Paulsen, CEO of LGBTQ support and advocacy group Indiana Youth Group, had mixed reactions to news of the high court’s decision to hear the Tennessee case.

“​​It was both ‘good, we’ll get a ruling that we can follow,’ and ‘why is the Supreme Court taking this up now, when they've declined other cases?'” Paulsen said. “There must be something in this case that they think merits hearing.”

Paulsen said she knows over a dozen families who have moved out of state since Indiana’s ban went into effect, and more who are considering it.

A constitutional question

A Supreme Court ruling on the Tennessee case could end years of back-and-forth on transgender rights.

But there are multiple ways of looking at this case based on the current presidential administration and the current court's recent decisions, according to Steve Sanders, a constitutional law professor at Indiana University.

Last year, the Biden administration, under U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar, requested the Supreme Court review the Tennessee case. This request focused on the idea that discrimination against transgender people is unconstitutional in itself — essentially, that transgender status provides special protections, similar to race, ethnicity, sex and gender.

However, the current Supreme Court has a history of agreeing with social conservatives, which would make them less likely to agree with the broad argument of unconstitutionality. A more narrow argument focusing on the parental right to choose their child’s health care may be more effective, Sanders said.

“In the broadest sense, this decision could lay down some important constitutional principles about the place of transgender people generally, or the court could just rule more narrowly,” Sanders said. “But I think there’s potentially more at stake here than just transgender minors.”

Whatever the courts decide, it’ll have a significant impact on Indiana — and U.S. law as a whole, Sanders said. All lower courts will be bound by the decision.

