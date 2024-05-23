Supreme Court backs GOP plan in SC that critics say discriminated against Black voters

WASHINGTON – A divided Supreme Court on Thursday signed off on a South Carolina congressional district that critics− including a lower court − said discriminated against Black voters.

The 6-3 majority said the challengers provided no direct evidence that the lines were drawn to minimize the voting power of Black residents.

“When partisanship and race correlate, it naturally follows that a map that has been gerrymandered to achieve a partisan end can look very similar to a racially gerrymandered map,” Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito wrote for the majority.

The decision, which split the court along ideological lines, won't affect this fall's elections.

In March, the federal court that previously ruled the map unconstitutional, said it had no choice but to require it be used this year, since the Supreme Court had not issued its opinion after hearing oral arguments in October.

Early voting for South Carolina's June 11 primary elections starts next week, on May 28.

The coastal South Carolina district is currently held by Rep. Nancy Mace, one of eight Republicans who voted last year to oust former Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The decision turned on whether the state’s 2020 redistricting violated the equal protection clause by moving about 30,000 Black voters into another district.

Decision follows a surprise Supreme Court ruling

It comes at a moment of uncertainty about redistricting, the once-a-decade process of redrawing congressional districts. Last year, in a surprise ruling, the Supreme Court invalidated a congressional map in Alabama that was also challenged for diluting the Black vote. That case challenged the maps on the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965.

The South Carolina case, by contrast, was challenged on constitutional grounds.

A divided Supreme Court in 2019 took federal courts out of the business of deciding partisan gerrymander lawsuits – holding that the disputes are more political than legal. But voters and groups may still file lawsuits over racial gerrymanders and allege that minority voters are facing discrimination as state lawmakers draw new congressional boundaries.

The problem is that race and political affiliation are often intertwined. South Carolina lawmakers said they were not targeting Black voters, which would be illegal, but were instead moving Democratic voters into a different district, which would be unreviewable by federal courts.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) arrives for a meeting of the Republican House caucus on Sept. 30, 2023, in Washington, DC. The government is expected to shut down at midnight if the House does not reach a last-minute budget deal on Saturday.

The South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, which challenged the state’s map along with other groups, said there were signs that mapmakers were focused on race. For example, despite a sharp increase in the number of Black voters in the district, the redrawn map had a nearly identical share of Black voters as the version drawn following the 2010 census.

Critics said that indicated the mapmakers were aiming for a target that was based on race. After an eight-day trial, a lower federal court last year unanimously agreed.

“The court finds that race was the predominant motivating factor in the…design of” the district, the lower court said. “Traditional districting principles were subordinated to race.”

The case is Alexander v. NAACP.

Contributing: John Fritze.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Supreme Court sides with South Carolina over racial gerrymander claim