The Supreme Court's Gerrymandering Case Is A Debate About Threats To American Democracy

Underneath the legalistic debate about standing, standards and statistical analysis during oral arguments in a landmark Wisconsin gerrymandering case at the Supreme Court on Tuesday, there was a deeper debate happening among the justices about guaranteeing confidence in the American democratic system.

The court is considering if it is appropriate for the judiciary to step in and strike down electoral maps that go so far to benefit one party that they violate the Constitution. And if the court can step in, the justices are trying to figure out if there is a fair standard they can use to evaluate the maps.

As they debated those questions on Tuesday, the justices highlighted a paradox as they confront an ill facing American democracy. On one side, Chief Justice John Roberts argued the court would harm democracy if it inserted itself into the political process and started striking down electoral maps. On the other, Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor argued the court would cause great damage to American confidence in elections if it did not.

The case before the Supreme Court deals with the state legislature maps Wisconsin Republicans drew after winning complete control of the state legislature in 2010. Using advanced technology, lawmakers and experts drew the maps in such a way that guaranteed their party’s continued control over the state government for years to come. The maps were so successful that Republicans won 60 of 99 assembly seats in 2012 despite only winning 48.6 percent of the statewide vote. The Supreme Court has never said gerrymandering for partisan gain can be unconstitutional, but Justice Anthony Kennedy, seen as the key swing vote in the case, has written that a standard for striking one down could hypothetically exist.

A Supreme Court ruling in favor of the Wisconsin challengers could reshape American politics by requiring lawmakers to draw maps that are more fair and competitive. At oral arguments, Kennedy at least appeared open to setting a standard to determine when gerrymandering goes too far, though it’s difficult to say how he’ll vote.

In an extraordinary moment during oral arguments, Roberts interrupted Paul Smith, the lawyer for the 12 Wisconsin voters challenging the election maps, to speak at length about his concern for the reputation of the court. Roberts said if the court decided to set a standard for saying certain cases of gerrymandering are unconstitutional, it would invite a flood of lawsuits to the Supreme Court and weaken the court’s reputation. In Roberts’ view, the average intelligent American would doubt the court was using a fair standard and think it was getting more political.

“The intelligent man on the street is going to say that’s a bunch of baloney. It must be because the Supreme Court preferred the Democrats over the Republicans. And that’s going to come out one case after another as these cases are brought in every state,” Roberts said. “And that is going to cause very serious harm to the status and integrity of the decisions of this Court in the eyes of the country.”

The exchange highlighted Roberts’ concern with preserving the court’s status and Americans’ faith in the only unelected branch of government. But to some court watchers, the chief justice’s concern was ignoring the reality that many Americans see the court as a political body as is. The public’s perception of the court has also dropped since 2010, according to Gallup polling.