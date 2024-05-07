Supreme Court affirms convictions in triple homicide near Dixon

May 6—The state Supreme Court on Monday affirmed John Powell's convictions for the 2018 shooting deaths of three people and the burglary of a home in Northern New Mexico.

In a unanimous decision, the court concluded there was sufficient evidence to support Powell's convictions on three counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated burglary in the deaths of April Browne, Abraham Martinez and Kierin Guillemin, whose bodies were found in a home in the small village of Cañoncito in Rio Arriba County, just a few miles from Dixon.

Powell received three consecutive life sentences for the murder convictions, with an additional 18 years to follow for other crimes, including convictions on charges of conspiracy to commit murder, which Powell did not appeal.

A surveillance camera recorded Powell and his brother Roger Gage carrying out the killings at Browne's home. Powell and his girlfriend had lived at the home, where Browne ran a drug operation, but had moved out six days earlier, when Browne accused Powell's girlfriend of stealing drugs.

In his appeal, Powell argued there was insufficient evidence he acted with a deliberate intent to kill and that prosecutors failed to prove something necessary for the crime of aggravated burglary — that he "entered a dwelling without authorization."

He was authorized to enter Browne's home because he had lived there and because anyone could go there to buy or use drugs, he argued. He said the murders were a "rash act" because he was suffering from withdrawal, according to a statement from Administrative Office of the Courts spokesman Barry Massey.

The court rejected Powell's arguments, concluding there was "overwhelming evidence" to support the murder convictions.

Gage was convicted at a separate trial and sentenced to life in prison. The Supreme Court affirmed his convictions last year.