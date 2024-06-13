Supreme Court has abortion, guns, immunity and much more to decide

The Supreme Court is set to hand down its next batch of opinions Thursday morning, with most of the term’s biggest rulings still outstanding on abortion, guns, Donald Trump’s criminal immunity and much more.

The justices don’t announce which rulings are coming ahead of time, and opinion days are scheduled on a rolling basis until the decisions are done, which is typically the end of June but could stretch into July. The court is also set to issue rulings Friday.

Here’s what we’re watching for:

And that’s not all. Far from it. Rulings are due on environmental protections, federal agency power, social media, homelessness and the multibillion-dollar Purdue Pharma opioid bankruptcy settlement. Even that heavy roster doesn’t account for all of the cases left, including a free speech appeal that somehow involves Trump indirectly as well, over trademarking the phrase “Trump Too Small” for T-shirts.

Given all that the court must decide besides immunity, combined with its lack of a rush to hear argument in that case, it’s unsurprising that the justices haven’t decided it yet. And ruling on a compressed timeline doesn’t always lead to the court’s best work, as we saw in the 14th Amendment ballot ruling earlier this year that cleared Trump to run again despite his involvement with the Jan. 6 insurrection.

But if nothing else, this recap shows that the court is once again set to issue rulings touching on seemingly every aspect of American life — beyond just Trump, though he looms large on the court’s handpicked docket.

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com