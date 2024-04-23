Supreme Count weighs bans on sleeping in pubilc spaces

More than 650,000 people could find themselves without a home on any given night across the country. It’s an eye-opening reality that you have likely seen across our area as well.

Currently, the Supreme Court is reviewing a case to decide whether cities can fine and arrest people for sleeping in public spaces.

He found that the ruling could have a big effect on ordinances passed by the city of Charlotte earlier this year. One of those new ordinances makes sleeping in public parks a misdemeanor.

The case, which stems from Oregon, will answer the question of whether that type of ordinance is cruel and usual punishment.

If the Supreme Court rules that it is, then cities and states across the nation could be barred from enforcing those laws.

Along with making it a crime to sleep in parks, the city council also passed five more laws that could have a big impact on people experiencing homelessness. Those include making public urination, open containment, and lewd acts illegal.

The attorney defending homeless laws before the Supreme Court spoke out on Monday.

“The city’s hands will be tied. It will be forced to surrender its public space as it has been,” Attorney Theane Evangelis said.

Decisions from the Supreme Court are typically handed down by the end of the term. The current term comes to a close near the end of June.

