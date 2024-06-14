Suppression hearing held for Lima teen charged with murder

Jun. 14—LIMA — A suppression hearing was held Thursday in the Allen County Common Pleas Court for a Lima teen faced with multiple charges, including murder.

The hearing regarded a motion from Donya Perkins' attorney Allison Hibbard to suppress evidence gathered from Perkins' cell phone and the statements he made to Lima Police Detective Steven Stechschulte when he came into the department for an interview.

If Judge Jeffrey Reed agrees in his ruling next week, the evidence cannot be used in future hearings. This is continued from a similar suppression motion made by Perkins' former legal representative, Steven Chamberlain, of the Allen County Public Defender's Office.

Perkins, 18 — who was then 17 at the time of the incident — and his mother, Latoya McClellan, 43, were taken into custody after Lima police officers went to a residence in the 1100 block of Reese Avenue in Lima on July 16, 2023, for a report of a man down in a backyard and found Steven Smith, 41, of Lima, dead.

Hibbard's argument centered on Stechschulte making leniency promises to Perkins and coercing him when Perkins might not have fully understood his rights.

"In the interview with defendant, Detective Stechschulte made no misleading statement of law and did not use coercive tactics in an attempt to gain a confession," Assistant Prosecutor Joshua Carp wrote in the state's response to the suppression motion. "First, Detective Stechschulte informed defendant that he did not have to give him his version of events. In fact, Stechschulte advised defendant that he believed he had enough evidence to move forward but wanted to give defendant an opportunity to speak if he had such a desire. Said statement from Stechschulte is neither improper nor misleading."

"Defendant further claims he did not have an opportunity to decline to speak with Stechschulte. However, defendant fails to acknowledge how quickly and easily he could have informed Stechschulte that he did not wish to speak with him. Moreover, the fact that defendant did began to speak after being advised of Miranda lends more toward the notion that he did want to give a statement to the detective," Carp continued.

"In this case, coercion was not present because Detective Stechschulte did have probable cause to charge the mother as complicit to murder and or manslaughter," Carp wrote. "Defendant's mother also could have been charged as the actual shooter, as she had already confessed to Detective Stechschulte that she hid the firearm that was used in the shooting shortly after it occurred."

Stechschulte took the stand at the hearing to clarify what happened in the two interviews he had with Perkins. He said he and Perkins' mother told him it would be a bad idea to lie about what happened.

"I tell about everyone I'm interviewing that if they tell me the truth, I actually go to bat for them. I sometimes get into arguments with prosecutors for going to bat for them," Stechschulte said.

Hibbard had many questions for the detective about his methods of doing business and his actions during the interviews.

Stechschulte didn't check any database to see Perkins' age, previous criminal history or confirm his identity before the interview. When Hibbard asked why Stechschulte didn't do this, Stechschulte said "it's a small town," and other officers on the scene confirmed his identity.

Hibbard questioned why Stechschulte doesn't use a Miranda rights form to confirm suspects know their rights after they are explained, and Stechschulte said it's not in the Lima Police Department's policy to use the form. He said he hasn't used one or read one in about 10 to 15 years. Hibbard then asked Stechschulte to recite the Miranda rights as he would recite it to a suspect.

"Someone that has read someone their rights as many times as I have in 18 years, I recall it very well," Stechschulte said.

Hibbard also questioned Stechschulte about letting Perkins and his mother see and talk to each other at the police department when they were both murder suspects, as she thought this was unusual. Stechschulte said he's flexible with letting suspects talk to each other, especially if it furthers the case.

Hibbard asked why he didn't let Perkins call an attorney, and Stechschulte said Perkins didn't ask but could have called if he wanted to.

According to court documents, McClellan told investigators Smith had come to her residence on July 16 and "caused a disturbance" which led to an altercation with Perkins, who reportedly produced a firearm and shot Smith once in the lower abdomen. The injured man fled on foot but collapsed in the backyard of the Reese Avenue residence.

Court documents also said McClellan was involved in an affair with Smith.

McClellan hid the firearm her son allegedly used to shoot and kill Smith and was sentenced to 18 months in prison in March for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The weapon was never located.

Perkins was indicted on two charges of murder with firearm specifications; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises with a firearm specification, a first-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a fourth-degree felony.

