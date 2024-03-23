Supporting Tornado Survivors
Just like battery-electric cars 20 years ago, hydrogen fuel cell cars suffer from the old chicken and the egg problem. Nobody wants to buy a fuel cell vehicle until the supporting infrastructure is in place, but it's tough to invest in infrastructure when nobody owns a fuel cell vehicle. Honda says it's playing the long game with a lofty goal in mind.
"Oppenheimer" nabbed Oscars for Best Picture and Best Director among other categories, and "Poor Things" won four awards.
And the Oscar(s) went to...
Despite combining for 32 nominations, Netflix and Apple TV+ were nearly shut out of of the 2024 Oscars, with Netflix winning a single award.
It's showtime: the 96th annual Academy Awards are Sunday. If you're looking for less glitz and more golf, "Full Swing" is back for round two on Netflix.
Rodgers' statement comes a day after a CNN story detailing comments Rodgers made about the shooting in 2013.
Ryan Gainer, a Black autistic teen, was shot and killed by California deputies after a mental health episode at his family home. While police say they followed protocol, his family said they should have deescalated the situation.
In its so-called “Meanest List” of a dozen models, the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) makes no apologies for berating “the worst-performing mass market automobiles” sold in 2024 in the U.S.
Shell cut its carbon emissions goals this week, underscoring Big Oil's commitment to fossil fuels.
For every 1,000 kilograms of cement the world produces, 600 kilograms of carbon dioxide are dumped into the atmosphere. If that doesn’t sound like a lot, consider that last year the world made about 4.2 billion metric tons of cement, an amount so large that it’s responsible for about 8% of all carbon pollution. It’s a big problem, one which weighed on Gurinder Nagra’s mind as a graduate student at Stanford University.
Prosecutors say everyone who fired a gun at the Chiefs' Super Bowl parade has now been charged. Three adults face murder charges.
Lincoln police arrested a woman who they say stole more than $27,000 in gas due to a pump glitch at a local gas station over the course of six months.
Nex Benedict, a nonbinary student has died a day after being physically assaulted by a group of students. LGBTQ+ advocates point to a 'cycle of hate' in school and legislation
Ogletree could still face punishment from the NFL.
Everything you need to know about the April 8 celestial event.
A Jaguars employee who embezzled $22 million from the team has been sentenced to prison for more than six years.
Music producer Rodney "Lil Rod" Jones is the fifth person to sue Diddy for sexual misconduct since November 2023.
In an indictment that was unsealed in a federal California court, prosecutors accused Linwei Ding, a 38-year-old Chinese national who started working at Google in 2019, of uploading trade secrets from his Google-issued laptop to personal cloud storage accounts.