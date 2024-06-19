Supporting climate resiliency: Quinapoxet River Dam removal project groundbreaking held Monday

WEST BOYLSTON — To continue the Healey-Driscoll Administration’s efforts to support climate resilient projects while also restoring important habitats, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking event this week commemorating the start of the Quinapoxet River Dam removal project.

Attendees of Monday’s event included representatives from the Department of Conservation and Recreation, the Department of Fish & Game, the Town of West Boylston and state and local officials.

The dam, which was constructed in 1905 to support the creation of the Wachusett Reservoir, has outlived its usefulness due to significant upgrades made to its water transfer systems, according to the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority.

“Through innovative practices and advanced methods, the MWRA’s water distribution system has been providing high quality water for millions of people for generations,” said Massachusetts Water Resources Authority Executive Director Fred Laskey. “We are proud to partner with our sister agencies and key stakeholders to create a more resilient commonwealth, and this project not only does that but also increases the health of the Quinapoxet River, strengthens local fish populations, and creates additional access to the natural world for the public to enjoy.”

The Quinapoxet River Dam is a 250-foot long and 18-foot high earthen embankment and stone masonry structure. Centrally located on the structure is a 135-foot long and 9-foot high stone masonry and concrete arched spillway. The cost to remove the dam is approximately $3 million and is expected to commence in November, with a completion date of summer 2025.

The Quinapoxet River Dam October 11, 1938.

Removal of the Quinapoxet Dam will provide upstream fish access to the Wachusett Reservoir where existing populations of brook trout and landlocked salmon are considered genetically isolated as the dam restricts vital migratory patterns.

In addition, the project will make 35 miles of river accessible to fish while also restoring approximately 1,000 feet of upstream habitat and one acre of riparian habitat.

An ADA compliant path and platform will also be constructed on the riverbank and interpretive signage will be installed.

Other associated benefits include restoring river processes for sediment and organic matter transport; restoring bordering vegetated wetlands and riverine habitat; eliminating safety concerns related to the deteriorating dam; and enhancing public access to a popular fishing and recreation area.

“There are over 3,000 dams throughout Massachusetts, many of which have far outlived their intended purpose," Department of Fish & Game Commissioner Tom O'Shea said. “Restoring the Quinapoxet River by removing this defunct dam will improve water quality and ecosystem health, reconnect critical fish passage habitat for land locked salmon and wild trout, create new outdoor recreation opportunities for the Worcester County and eliminate potential dam safety hazards for downstream communities.”

The Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Department of Fish & Game have support for the project including from the division of ecological restoration providing technical expertise and financial assistance to enable project planning and early site preparation work.

“Dam removal is an essential piece of the commonwealth’s biodiversity and climate resilience goals and this project has been a joint priority for DER (Division of Ecological Restoration) and MWRA (Massachusetts Water Resources Authority) since 2014,” said division of ecological restoration Director Beth Lambert. “We look forward to seeing fish moving through a free-flowing river and the many other benefits resulting from this dam removal.”

The Department of Conservation’s division of water supply protection, Office of Watershed Management manages and protects the Quabbin Reservoir, Ware River, Wachusett Reservoir and Sudbury Reservoir watersheds, which also includes the Quinapoxet River. These critical waterbodies serve as the source drinking water supply for over 3 million people working and residing in Massachusetts.

“At DCR (Department of Conservation) we’re committed to preserving and protecting our beautiful natural and recreational resources like the Wachusett Reservoir,” said Department of Conservation Commissioner Brian Arrigo. “We’re grateful to our partners at the MWRA (Massachusetts Water Resources Authority) and DFG (Department of Fish & Game) for working with us on the Quinapoxet Dam removal project that will restore the area’s natural ecology and create new recreational opportunities for people to enjoy for generations to come.”

