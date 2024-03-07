Supporting agriculture and property rights for all residents

A wise chief officer in the fire service once told me when speaking about firefighting inside a working structure fire, “if you do it right, others will follow.” Getting others to follow you into unknown and potentially fatal circumstances is an extremely daunting task to say the least. Amazingly, it is done every day throughout the United States by well trained and skilled fire officers who lead by example, those who know you have already prepared for their best interest. House Bill 1051 and Senate Bill 1082 (which address migrant housing) attempt to follow this wisdom but, unfortunately, have fallen short.

In 2023, the Florida Legislature attempted to pass a bill aimed at unfettered migrant housing with the appearance of being an “Ag Bill” which met its ultimate demise. Now, in 2024 we are again faced with an “Ag Bill” that seeks to tie the hands of local governments, allowing unfettered migrant housing while also opening it to workers who are not under the federal H2A program.

Hendry County officials recognize the need for H2A housing and work daily to protect and serve our agricultural entities while also looking out for our residents who call Hendry County home year-round. Unfortunately, this proposed legislation would preempt the local government’s ability to ensure these housing units are located in suitable areas.

For most Floridians, their home is probably the single most important financial investment they will ever make. With HB 1051 and SB 1082, that investment will be in jeopardy. This legislation preempts a local government from regulating how, when, and where migrant housing is placed. Hendry County cannot support a bill that prevents our local officials from managing and enforcing common sense planning and zoning so the ordinary homeowner is not at risk of losing significant home value because migrant housing had a negative impact on their property value.

Another serious part of both bills is the definition of an “Agricultural Worker.” Right now, in Florida and across America, legitimately legal foreign nationals are brought into America via the federal H2A visa program to harvest and care for commodities we grow and produce. Under these bills, the definitions have been crafted and watered down to the point it will allow many of those crossing the border illegally to be participants in this proposed program. That is because, pending adjudication of their immigration claims, they have legal status and the authority to work in Florida. This is an untenable consequence which will allow foreign nationals to cross the borders and these bills are an open door for them to come to Florida and work and live in migrant housing.

The H2A program has served Florida agriculture so well for years and is at risk of become obsolete. I believe HB 1051 and SB 1082 should die on the vine as did the bills in 2023. Agriculture and local government must sit at the same table and craft a bill that supports the labor needs of agriculture and also allows local government to protect the investments of all constituents.

Emory “Rowdy” Howard is Hendry County District 2 commissioner.

