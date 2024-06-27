Supporters loving Lochel's Bakery's presidential debate cookies. Who's ahead Trump or Biden?

Lochel's Bakery started selling its famous presidential candidate cookies this week ahead of Thursday night's first debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

In previous presidential election years, the Hatboro bakery began selling them in the fall, leading up to Election Day. The cookies, each representing a presidential candidate — red for Republican, blue for Democrat — serve as an informal poll, and predicted the outcome of three of the last four elections.

Bakery owner Kathleen Lochel said Thursday morning that early results had the GOP candidate ahead at the South York Road business.

"Do you want to know the truth?" she paused, and then revealed Trump was way ahead.

Lochel's Bakery has sold presidential candidate cookies since 2008

The bakery had sold 136 Trump cookies so far, and six Biden cookies, five of which were from a single order. They had to make more Trump cookies this morning, Lochel said.

"We put both candidates out at the same time," she added. "Once one candidate sells out, we have to pull the other one so it’s fair.”

But during the 2020 election, the cookie poll crumbled: Lochel's sold more than 31,000 Trump cookies to Biden's 5,750. Biden ended up winning by a 4.5-point margin. He also won Montgomery County, where Lochel's is located.

The bakery's previously correct predictions are no better than coincidence, said Eric Plutzer, a political scientist at Penn State.

"I am sure Trump supporters would like to think that this is a harbinger of high enthusiasm that will lead to high turnout in November. But maybe while they are buying cookies, Biden’s team could be going door to door registering new voters. We have no idea," Plutzer said. "Buying red or blue cookies is fun."

Lochel's will sell the cookies again the week of the next presidential debate, before the bakery begins stocking them daily on Sept. 5 ahead of the general election in November.

