Supporters gather ahead of Donald Trump rally at Greensboro Coliseum

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Supporters of former President Donald Trump have gathered ahead of his Saturday afternoon rally at the Greensboro Coliseum.

The “Get Out the Vote Rally” will take place at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on West Gate City Boulevard on Saturday.

Doors opened at 11 a.m. and Trump is currently scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Who will be Donald Trump’s running mate?

Video shows thousands gathered outside the Greensboro Coliseum waiting for the doors to open, waving flags and chanting in support of the former President.

FOX8’s Justin Lundy is at the scene as those supporters enter the venue in preparation for Trump’s speech.

Notable attendees and speakers at the rally include:

Rep. Virginia Foxx

Sen. Ted Budd

North Carolina Sheriff’s Association President Darren Campbell

Rep. Jimmy Dixon

NCGOP chairman Michael Whatley

Speaker of the North Carolina House Rep. Tim Moore.

Rep. Dan Bishop

Addison McDowell

Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

Foxx, Campbell, Dixon, Whatley, Moore, Bishop, McDowell, Budd and Robinson gave opening remarks as the rally began.

Trump comes to Greensboro following his victory in the South Carolina primary over Nikki Haley.

The Greensboro Police Department announced on Thursday that drivers can expect delays and heavy traffic around the Coliseum area on Saturday. If you do not need to be in the area it is suggested you avoid it.

As of Friday afternoon, GPD said that it was still establishing times and routes for Trump’s visit. However, no roads along the route are expected to be closed for any extended period of time.

Trump’s speech will be live-streamed here on MyFOX8.com as well as on our Facebook.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.