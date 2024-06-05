Supporters back Tuckahoe mayor despite her principal residence being in Briarcliff Manor

Supporters of Tuckahoe Mayor Omayra Andino rallied behind the village leader Monday night, saying that her decision to buy a home in Briarcliff Manor did not diminish their backing for Andino during her second term.

Her supporters turned out in droves at a standing-room only meeting of the village Board of Trustees. Her Republican opponent in the 2023 mayoral campaign — during which Andino purchased the home, unbeknownst to most voters — had raised questions about the mayor’s decision to make her principal residence 19 miles away.

Andino, a Democrat, said in an interview following the meeting that her principal residence, as indicated on mortgage documents, was in Briarcliff Manor, a village in the town of Ossining.

Tuckahoe Mayor Omayra Andino speaks during a village board meeting at village hall June 3, 2024.

Among her supporters was the Rev. Michael Gerald, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church in Tuckahoe. He applauded her leadership since her election as a village trustee in 2018.

“We need to check ourselves to see whether or not what we are advancing is making our community better,” he said. “Everything rises and falls on leadership, and you are the quintessential leader for this town at this time.”

Resident Marvine Graves said that Andino’s record of accomplishments, which includes well-paved village streets and renovations at the Tuckahoe Library, overshadowed her decision to buy a home in Briarcliff.

“She is entitled to buy a house wherever she pleases,” said Graves.

The full house at Village Hall came a week after a Tax Watch column detailed how Andino purchased the single-family house during last year's early voting, six days before election day. She has maintained residency in Tuckahoe, where she has owned a cooperative apartment at The Gentry since 2015.

Under New York state law, village elected officials must reside in the municipality they represent, but can have other residences elsewhere, including their principal residence.

Andino: New home has not impacted leadership in Tuckahoe

Andino’s new home on Beechwood Way is located only five miles from her workplace at the Institutes for Applied Human Dynamics in Tarrytown, where she serves as executive director. The nonprofit agency provides residential and day programs for the developmentally disabled.

Andino’s opponent in 2023, Joe “Scooter” Scott, said that voters were misled in 2023 when they were unaware that the incumbent intended to relocate her principal residence. At the time, the village was preparing to launch its comprehensive plan study for future development.

Joe "Scooter" Scott speaks during a village board meeting at Tuckahoe Village Hall June 3, 2024.

“There is mistrust because you were not honest about that being your primary residence,” said Scott.

At the meeting on Monday, Andino said that she purchased the home “in preparation for private life” and to provide space to allow her to care for an ailing parent.

“I bought a home in Briarcliff Manor and listed it as my principal house,” she said. “I will tell you that it has not impacted my ability to serve you in Tuckahoe. I will put my record of service here since 2018 next to Trustee (Danny) Lang, Scooter Scott, and Sheila Marcotte any day.”

Marcotte, a Republican who serves on the Eastchester Town Board, represented Tuckahoe when she served on the Westchester County Board of Legislators.

Andino hired village counsel for closing on home

Andino said criticism of her home purchase was the latest “attack” against her. She recalled that when she first ran, her opponents criticized her for not being a longtime Tuckahoe resident.

“The first thing out of people’s mouth was that she’s not from here,” Andino said. “The attacks have remained constant, and it has been fatiguing.”

Andino acknowledged that she hired attorney Gary Gjertsen for the closing on her Briarcliff Manor home. Gjersten also serves as legal counsel to the village.

She said Gjertsen was recommended to her by several colleagues and that Gjersten had offered such services to other Tuckahoe mayors.

“I did not ask him for a favor,” she said. “I did not ask him for a discount or a mayor’s discount. I asked him for the service of his firm, and that’s what I got.”

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Tuckahoe NY mayor's supporters rally around her in residence dispute