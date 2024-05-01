How to support victims of Charlotte, North Carolina police shooting; community mourns
The Charlotte, North Carolina, community has come together to support affected families in the aftermath of Monday's gunfight, which left multiple law enforcement officers dead.
The standoff broke out Monday afternoon when officers arrived at a Charlotte home to serve warrants against Terry Clark Hughes Jr., who fired on officers with a high-powered rifle, according to police in the USA Today story. Hughes was shot dead on the front lawn in the standoff and left eight officers shot and four dead from their injuries.
Since the announcement of the information, officials and community members have come together to support the families of the deceased officers.
Memorials for fallen officers
Memorials to honor the officers wounded and killed during the standoff have been established. Many have placed flowers in front of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department building and Federal Courthouse in Charlotte in memory of the slain officers, photos from the scenes show.
Reports from USA Today said that these sites and the crime scene have also received supportive visitors, including Rev. Raymond Johnson, associate pastor of the Mount Pisgah Baptist Church in Marion, S.C., who said he was moved by his faith to drive to Charlotte.
Johnson stood on the front lawn of the partially destroyed home and waved signs that read “Praying for Peace” and “Praying for Everyone." Johnson said he was present on behalf of family members of his congregation who live in the area.
A Tuesday vigil at Little Rock A.M.E. Zion Church drew visitors, including Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles, members of the Charlotte City Council, and others.
North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper ordered U.S. and NC flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Friday, May 3, to honor the slain officers.
Charlotte community sees local and national support
The support for Charlotte hasn't been limited to local solidarity. Lyles said she received calls from President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Biden also released a statement on Monday in which he called the officers "heroes," saying he and First Lady Jill Biden would pray for their families and recovering officers.
"They are heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice, rushing into harm’s way to protect us," the president said in his statement. "We mourn for them and their loved ones. And we pray for the recoveries of the courageous officers who were wounded."
Multiple fundraisers established for those affected by the shooting
Fundraisers established so far include:
Assist CMPD Officers & US Marshals Killed in Tragic Shooting - A Back the Blue fundraiser for victims of the shooting.
Family of CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer - A fundraiser to support the deceased officer's wife and three-year-old child.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Benevolent Fund—This nonprofit organization provides financial assistance to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police employees during times of personal crisis or hardship.
Donations for Charlotte Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #9 - A fundraiser to raise money for the families of the four officers killed on April 29, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C.
Lawmakers call for bans on assault weapons
USA Today reporting said that lawmakers have rallied for a ban on assault weapons in response to the deadly shootout. Several Charlotte City Council members, Mecklenburg County Commission members, and Rep. Alma S. Adams were all present during a Tuesday night vigil.
Adams told USA Today that assault weapons like the high-powered rifle used by the suspect in the Monday standoff "do not belong on our streets."
“We need to turn our anguish into action … I’m calling on leaders in Congress, my colleagues, to not forget what happened here in Charlotte,” Adams said while addressing the vigil.
"I’m calling on them to join me. We need to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and require safe storage of guns. And (we need) to pass universal background checks and a National Red Flag Law.”
Christopher Cann, Trevor Hughes, N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Ryley Ober, USA TODAY Network, contributed to this report.
Iris Seaton is the trending news reporter for the Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach her at iseaton@citizentimes.com.
This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Memorials, fundraisers for Charlotte, NC officers killed in shooting