Support the Shield: Denver deputy recognized for ‘unglamorous’ job

DENVER (KDVR) — Meet Deputy Lupita Vega. This November will mark three years on the job at the Denver Sheriff Department.

The Denver Sheriff Department is unique in Colorado. There is no unincorporated land in Denver, so the department does not patrol the county. Their work is exclusively in the jail, the courts, inmate transportation, extradition and K-9 units.

And speaking of K-9 units, they have nothing but kind words when describing Vega.

“She has always supported us,” said Deputy Clark Jones, of the K-9 unit. “If a dog likes you, that says a lot. And the dogs love her. They are always happy to see her.”

Deputy Lupita Vega at her computer desk

‘Sharp mentality, that attention to detail, that analytical mindset’

Vega loves dogs — and horses, too. She is a member of the Denver Sheriff Department mounted unit, and she has her own quarter horse named Tequila.

But Vega spends most of her time working in the records department. That operation is 24/7.

“Someone we would like to have over here has got to have that sharp mentality, that attention to detail, that analytical mindset. That would be our perfect employee,” said Capt. Ilya Telesen. “And that is Vega. Absolutely.”

And no one would agree more than Denver County Sheriff Elias Diggins.

“You have been phenomenal, and it’s a pleasure to have you as a member of our department. You demonstrate all the qualities the Denver Sheriff Department embodies. Thank you,” Diggins said to Vega as he handed her the plaque recognizing her as the Support the Shield Officer of the Month.

Thank you, Deputy Lupita Vega.

